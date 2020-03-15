Toni Braxton fans love to see her so active this week

Toni Braxton made headlines the other day when her fans freaked out after she shared a photo on her social media account wearing a mask. People jumped into the comments asking if she has the virus considering she is wearing a mask.

The WHO recommended that only people diagnosed with coronavirus or people close to infected people wear the mask and that is why people go crazy these days so easily regarding this issue.

The truth is that panic and fear are reigning in people's daily lives, and the situation is becoming increasingly disturbing.

Toni shared a new photo on her social media account, and fans praise her in the comments.

Someone commented, "I love the fact that you are so active this whole week! ❤️’ and another follower said, ‘our living legend queen. ❤️’

A fan posted this: ‘I just love you !! I started watching the Braxton show, and I laughed and cried with you. You are so calm and serene. I like that!!! And I think you're my favorite on the show! "

Another installer jumped into the comments section and exclaimed: ‘you look amazing! very excited about the new single. "

Someone else said: ‘Simply beautiful Luvya Toni. Wash your hands, don't touch your beautiful face "Amen,quot;.

Another commenter posted this: "My idol @tonibraxton is too beautiful," and a follower wrote, "Beautiful, take good care of yourself."

Fans are really worried about Toni because, as you already know, she has lupus and this means that her immunity is really low.

One fan noted that "he has lupus and he needs to protect himself."

Ad

Many of her followers told Toni to take care of herself and her family these days until the situation improves.



Post views:

0 0