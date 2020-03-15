Tom Hanks' update on coronavirus isolation raises concerns about his consumption of Vegemite

WENN / FayesVision

Australians and their fans are debating whether it is okay to use a large amount of brown pasta on toast after actor & # 39; Sully & # 39; Share an Instagram post to thank & # 39; the Helpers & # 39; during his Down Under quarantine.

Tom HanksThe latest update to their coronavirus isolation has sparked an online chat. While many are relieved that the actor is doing well despite the illness, some others are concerned about his consumption of Vegemite.

On Sunday, March 15, the two-time Academy Award winner shared on Instagram and Twitter an image of two toasts topped with Vegemite, the tasty iconic variety loved by Australians. The photo also features stuffed kangaroo and koala holding the Australian flag as he wrote in the caption: "Thank you Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and others. Hanx."

Vegemite is a thick, dark brown Australian food made from leftover brewer's yeast extract with various vegetable and spice additives. The suggestions say that one should use a gentle "scraping" of the brown paste, rather than a thick layer like the one Tom spread on his toast.

The post instantly sparked a debate over whether Tom used the right amount of Vegemite on his toast. "He seems to be in a good mood but dangerously close to eating Vegemite," one commented in his Twitter post.

Another wrote in the comment section of his Instagram post: "Australians everywhere have a nervous breakdown over this vegemite relationship." Someone else commented, "That's too much greenery on the toast."

"Noooo, that's too vegemite, scratch a bit so we can officially adopt you as an Australian," said one. A concerned user asked, "@tomhanks, did you really eat that toast? That's a lot of Vegemite! Barely edible, I suspect." A fan also said, "Tom, we love you, you don't need to eat vegemite to impress us, we all know it's junk."

Others shared some tips like: "Mmmmm … lots of butter, not so much matte vegemite! Wishing you both a quick recovery", "They're going to hate vegemite if they get so much! Just a little scrape and a lot of butter" and "Okay, you have to scrape around 60% of that vegetation, otherwise it will be unpleasant and it will hurt your friendly mouth."

Meanwhile, others joked that Tom is now a "true Australian" after showing his love for Vegemite. "Tom Hanks' form eats Vegemite (see how thick it is !!!) means he's now officially from Australia, which is how citizens work here," one joked.

Tom and his wife Rita Wilson They have been quarantined in Australia after they announced Wednesday that they tested positive for coronavirus. Giving an update on his isolation, he wrote on his social media account a day later: "There are those who can lead to a very serious illness. We take it one day at a time. There are things we can all do to overcome this by following expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? "