Tom Hanks Thanks "Helpers" For Caring For Him After Coronavirus Diagnosis

WENN / Instar

Giving fans an update on their journey to recovery, the star of & # 39; A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood & # 39; Share on Instagram a photo of her snack, Toast with Yeast Extract, Vegemite, along with a glass of water.

Tom Hanks he has expressed his gratitude to "Helpers" like him and his wife Rita Wilson they remain isolated in Australia after their diagnosis of coronavirus.

The "Cast Away" star recently stunned fans with news of the actors' poor health, revealing that they had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing flu-like symptoms upon reaching Down Under, where Hanks had been filming Baz Luhrmann & # 39; s Elvis presley biopic.

They received treatment and have since been isolated to avoid spreading the disease to others, and Hanks explained Thursday (March 12, 2020) that they were recovering "one day at a time."

He returned to social media on Sunday, when he posted a photo of his snack: Toast with yeast extract spread Vegemite, along with a glass of water, placed next to a kangaroo stuffed with an Australian flag and a toy koala wrapped around the tube. from Vegemite.

In the attached legend, Hanks was somewhat inspired by the beloved personality of American television. Fred rogers, whom he portrayed in the film "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"

"Thanks to the helpers," he wrote. "Let's take care of ourselves and others."

The reference to "Helpers" is a quote from the late Rogers, who often encouraged viewers to thank those who join in helping others in times of need.

"My mother used to tell me: 'Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping'," he used to say.

Hanks' illness has halted production of Luhrmann's film, in which he will play the manager of rock legend Colonel Tom Parker.