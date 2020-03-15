Tom Hanks shares an uplifting message amid coronavirus recovery

Tom Hanks is full of gratitude, and Vegemite, like him and his wife Rita Wilsoncontinue their recovery from the coronavirus while in isolation in Australia.
In a new update posted to Instagram on Sunday, the popular 63-year-old actor channeled children's television character Mister Rogers, whom he plays in the 2019 movie. A beautiful day in the neighborhood.
"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote.
At the show Mr. Rogers' neighborhood, which aired from 1968 to 2001, the host told viewers that his mother advised him to "find the helpers,quot; in times of trouble.
More than 6,400 people have died from the new coronavirus, and at least 167,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was discovered in Wuhan, China late last year.
Millions of people have self-isolated at home in recent weeks in an attempt to minimize the risk of contracting and spreading the virus. While news reports have shown apocalyptic scenes of crowds filling stores and "panicking,quot; household goods to hoard amid concerns about scarcity, many "helpers,quot;, who offer a glimpse of faith in the human spirit, have also emerged.
In communities around the world, volunteers have worked to collect and deliver food and other necessities to those in need who are unable or unwilling to leave their homes – that is, the elderly, who are more susceptible to fatal complications from the virus. Others have announced the services of their babysitters to help parents whose schools and daycare centers were recently closed with little or no notification.
In addition, many celebrities and other wealthy people have donated large sums of money for coronavirus relief efforts, or arranged for workers who cannot receive paid sick leave to be compensated.
Hanks also included in his post a photo of a stuffed kangaroo with an Australian flag and standing on two toasts smeared with thick layers of Vegemite, with a tube resting nearby, with a small Koala teddy bear stuck to it. Some people expressed amusement at the unusually large amount of salty yeast extract, an Australian delicacy, that the actor used.
Hanks had revealed last week that he and Wilson had tested positive for the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, after feeling fatigue, body aches, and a mild fever. They remain in isolation. Dozens of fans have said that the actor's shocking announcement, one of the most beloved in the world, made the pandemic more "real,quot; for them.
Hanks and Wilson were in Australia because Hanks was doing preproduction work in a Elvis presley biopic.
"We are taking it one day at a time," he said later. "There are things we can all do to overcome this by taking expert advice and taking care of ourselves and others, right? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."
