Tom Hanks shares an uplifting message amid coronavirus recovery

Tom Hanks is full of gratitude, and Vegemite, like him and his wife Rita Wilsoncontinue their recovery from the coronavirus while in isolation in Australia.

In a new update posted to Instagram on Sunday, the popular 63-year-old actor channeled children's television character Mister Rogers, whom he plays in the 2019 movie. A beautiful day in the neighborhood.

"Thanks to the Helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and each other. Hanx," he wrote.

At the show Mr. Rogers' neighborhood, which aired from 1968 to 2001, the host told viewers that his mother advised him to "find the helpers,quot; in times of trouble.

More than 6,400 people have died from the new coronavirus, and at least 167,000 have tested positive in more than 110 countries since it was discovered in Wuhan, China late last year.

Millions of people have self-isolated at home in recent weeks in an attempt to minimize the risk of contracting and spreading the virus. While news reports have shown apocalyptic scenes of crowds filling stores and "panicking,quot; household goods to hoard amid concerns about scarcity, many "helpers,quot;, who offer a glimpse of faith in the human spirit, have also emerged.