Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson update fans at Australian Hospital

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson virtually broke the Internet when the former revealed that he and his wife were quarantined at an Australian hospital after taking a COVID-19 test that yielded positive results.

Regardless, the sheer amount of support for the couple has been quite nice, with the exception of how some fans reacted to Chet Hanks' comments about it. According to CNN, there have been additional developments since this Wednesday when the couple first revealed their diagnosis.

Hanks shared a photo on Twitter this Sunday that showed a kangaroo and koala looking at their toast with vegemite, one of the most popular dishes among Australians. Hanks wrote on the account, "Thanks to the helpers, let's take care of ourselves and others."

You can check Mr. Hanks' tweet below:

Thanks to the helpers. Let's take care of ourselves and others. Hanx pic.twitter.com/09gCdvzGcO – Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 15, 2020

As noted above, Tom and Rita first revealed they were positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, after being tested for typical flu symptoms, including mild fevers, chills, body aches, and general fatigue. Warner Brothers studies confirmed that Discard The actor was in the nation for pre-production work on a new Elvis Presley movie.

Hanks is reportedly slated to play the singer's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who died tragically in 1977. Austin Butler will play Elvis. Interestingly, news of Wilson and Hanks' illness caused panic and concern among the Australian Nine Network, considering that Wilson had previously visited their talk show, Today Extra.

Wilson was there talking to the hosts of the popular morning show, David Campbell and Belinda Russell. Fans of the series know it airs on CNN's Nine Network. Currently, there have been around 240 confirmed cases in Australia.

Scott Morrison, the Australian Prime Minister, recently revealed a $ 11.4 billion economic plan to help stimulate the Australian economy during the crisis. As most know, the coronavirus pandemic has had a considerable effect on the global economy, including much of the entertainment business, the film industry, and even concerts and film festivals.

Coachella, South By Southwest Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival have postponed their dates or have spoken of canceling.



