Tom Brady will not sign with the 49ers – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX 5) – Six-time Super Bowl quarterback Tom Brady will not be attending the 49ers, according to a video posted by Chris Simms of NBC Sports.

The 49ers were rumored to be one of the teams that Brady was interested in signing with when the NFL's free agency period begins on March 18. Some question whether that date will be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Brady's number one choice was to go to San Francisco," said Simms, who is friends with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. "Something happened in the past few days."

Brady's affection for the 49ers is well documented. He grew up in San Mateo and graduated from Serra High School. As a child, he attended the 1981 NFC Championship with his family at Candlestick Park, also known as the game "The Catch".