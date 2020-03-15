Tokyo Olympics: Guy Learmonth from GB team calls for 2020 Games to be postponed due to coronavirus | Olympic Games News

%MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707611% %MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707612%





Guy Learmonth hopes to compete in the 800 meters in Tokyo

%MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707613% %MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707614%

Guy Learmonth of Great Britain has asked the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic to give athletes "some clarity, transparency and flexibility,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707615% %MINIFYHTML340bd6e1420636646ddc1d894ad7707616%

Learmonth, who was captain of the GB team at the European Indoor Championships last year and hopes to compete in the 800 meters in Tokyo, favors delaying the Games until at least October or possibly until 2021 or 2022.

The 27-year-old told The Guardian: "We have no idea how bad it is going to get, and what we have seen so far could be the tip of the iceberg."

"Of course, the IOC and the whole world want a successful Olympics. But for that to happen, I firmly believe that the event must be postponed, unless the authorities can guarantee that everything will continue as usual, which I do not think they can.

Learmonth captained the GB team at the European Indoor Athletics Championships

"Purely from an athlete's point of view here, we need some clarity, transparency and flexibility. Because the press conference I saw of the Japanese Prime Minister did not exactly fill me with confidence that these Games will take place at all "

"I would be happy if they postponed until at least October, or maybe later until 2021 or 2022. At least that would give athletes time to plan, train, and most importantly, time for this virus to calm down."

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Saturday that the country hopes to host the Olympics this summer "without problems."