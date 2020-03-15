Titans opt for Ryan Tannehill over Tom Brady, other free agent options with extension

%MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7211% %MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7212%

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans have agreed to an extension of the contract, the NFL network Ian Rappaport reported Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7213% %MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7214%

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, the deal is for $ 118 million over four years with a total of $ 91 million in guarantees and $ 62 million in fully guaranteed money, a sizeable sum for Tannehill after a breakup season.

%MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7215% %MINIFYHTML9ea8355648941976406b0843b2fe7b7216% Ryan Tannehill has agreed to the terms of a new four-year contract with the Titans, by source. Here are the numbers: $ 118m total

$ 29.5m average per year

Total guarantee of $ 62 million

Total guarantee of $ 91 million GREAT deal for Tannehill! – Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 15, 2020

The extension means the Titans have no intention of replacing Tannehill with free-agent quarterback Tom Brady. Tennessee was thought by many to be a top candidate as a landing spot for the Patriot long after they saw it in a Syracuse men's basketball game chatting with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel said the conversation was nothing more than "a conversation you would have with your girlfriends." Well, it appears that the Titans are now in a committed relationship and are kicking Brady onto the sidewalk.

MORE: NFL 2020 Free Agents: Ranking of the 50 Best Players Available, Best by Position

Tannehill's first six seasons with the Dolphins could be described as mediocre to accept, but he had a solid year in 2019 in his first season with the Titans. After taking over the initial job of former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota in Week 7, Tannehill led the Titans from 2-4 to 9-7 and helped them earn a playoff spot, where they advanced to the Championship. AFC before falling. to the bosses.

In his 10 starts of the regular season, the 31-year-old pitched 2,598 yards (259.8 yards per game) and 22 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions, posting a career quarterback rating of 117.5 to earn his first appearance in the Pro. Bowl.

PLUS: Tom Brady Rumor Tracker: Latest Free Agency News, Updates, Projections to Sign Patriots QB

Compare those numbers to 42-year-old Brady, who in 16 games threw for 4,057 yards (253.6 yards per game) and 24 touchdowns with 8 interceptions. The numbers aren't overwhelmingly different, but it's hard to say that Brady's numbers will improve in his first season in a new system. The Titans are likely to see Tannehill as a safer option.