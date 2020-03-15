Ticket sales plunge into the box office; lowest participation in 20 years

NEW YORK (AP) – Ticket sales fell to their lowest levels in at least 20 years in American theaters when the coronavirus pandemic led to one of the worst Hollywood weekends at the box office.

Revenue totaled about $ 56 million in theaters in the US. USA And Canada, according to estimates from Sunday's study. Since September 2000, weekend box office revenues have not been so low, according to data firm Comscore, when $ 54.5 million in tickets were sold on a quiet weekend. More people went to the movies the weekend after September 11, 2001.

Pixar's latest Disney release, "Onward," remained the best picture ever, earning $ 10.5 million in its second weekend. Lionsgate's "I Still Believe,quot; Christian romance brought in $ 9.5 million. The adaptation of the Sony comic "Bloodshot,quot;, with Vin Diesel, grossed approximately $ 9.3 million.

All of those totals were noticeably below expectations.

Most cinemas in Europe have closed in recent days, along with closings in China, India, Lebanon, and Kuwait. Those closings have already cut international gross income.

But the vast majority of North American theaters remained open to the public over the weekend. The continent's two largest networks, AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, said they would not fill theaters with more than 50% capacity to facilitate social distancing. Others asked spectators to leave empty seats around them. They all promised to clean theaters between screenings.

Other theaters chose to close, including many theaters in New York. Of the approximately 5,800 theaters in the United States, nearly 100 were closed over the weekend.

"With the worldwide coronavirus epidemic causing many home theater chains to go to reduced seats and many international territories to close all or part of all theaters, in addition to creating uncertainty about going to crowded spaces, all titles have seen falls bigger than expected. " Disney said in a statement.

Health officials urged people to stay home and minimize social interaction, especially in states that have instituted bans on larger gatherings. California put a limit on meetings of 250 people; New York set its ban on 500 people; Ohio banned gatherings of 100 or more people.

Most of the entertainment world has closed. Broadway theaters, major museums, and theme parks have closed their doors. The concerts have been canceled. Festivals like South by Southwest in Austin, Texas and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York have been canceled or delayed. Most of the production of live action movies has been discontinued.

Hollywood has also postponed most of its upcoming releases. Next week's most anticipated movie, "A Quiet Place Part 2,quot;, has been removed from the schedule. Other major releases, such as Disney's "Mulan,quot; and the James Bond movie "Die Another Day,quot; have been postponed.

That means that even if movie theaters remain open for the next few weeks, they will have little to play with.