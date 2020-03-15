This is how Priyanka Chopra spends time indoors amid Corona's scare

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most beloved actors in the world. She was last seen on the big screen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. Traveling is an essential part of Priyanka's work as she continues to juggle projects here in India and abroad. However, due to the outbreak of the Corona virus, the actress, like other people, spends time indoors.

The actress is making the most of her time at home by spending a pleasant time with her dog, Gino. By sharing two silly photos with her pet, Priyanka improved our Sunday morning. She captioned her photo informing her fans to stay home and be safe. She wrote: "Staying home during this time is safest. @Ginothegerman hugging mom makes it so much better … @Cavanaughjames."

Check the photos here ..

Comment below and tell us what you think of Priyanka's photos with Gino.