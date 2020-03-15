This is how Ayuhsmann Khurrana proposed to his wife 19 years ago

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor has a lot of fans who follow him not only because of the great actor he is, but also because he is a very loving husband. The actor is married to his childhood love, Tahira Kashyap, and he often indulges in PDAs on social media and his wife gives him some important goals.
Earlier today, Ayushmann shared a collage of some silly pictures of Tahira with a sweet message telling her fans about how he proposed to her 19 years ago. He wrote: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 a.m. I had confessed my feelings on the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. 19 years have passed with this fool. Umm I to "
Well, how sweet of you to remember everything even today.
