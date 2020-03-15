This is how Ayuhsmann Khurrana proposed to his wife 19 years ago

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most loved actors in the industry. The actor has a lot of fans who follow him not only because of the great actor he is, but also because he is a very loving husband. The actor is married to his childhood love, Tahira Kashyap, and he often indulges in PDAs on social media and his wife gives him some important goals.

%MINIFYHTML4803455de5f42423847e3692f2986fbd13% %MINIFYHTML4803455de5f42423847e3692f2986fbd14%

%MINIFYHTML4803455de5f42423847e3692f2986fbd15% %MINIFYHTML4803455de5f42423847e3692f2986fbd16%

Earlier today, Ayushmann shared a collage of some silly pictures of Tahira with a sweet message telling her fans about how he proposed to her 19 years ago. He wrote: “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 a.m. I had confessed my feelings on the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. 19 years have passed with this fool. Umm I to "





Well, how sweet of you to remember everything even today.