This $ 22 off-the-shoulder top has over 1,000 5-star Amazon reviews

As always, you don't just have to trust our word. Hundreds of real people swear by this Just Quella blouse, giving it a five-star review.

"I was really excited to bring this blouse home, and I quickly opened the package for a spin," shared this happy customer, accompanied by many photos of her navy blouse. "Immediately, I loved the materials, and I could imagine being outside in the summer or even early fall as a nice breeze is flowing. I quickly put it on, it fitted perfectly, it was so comfortable, and I immediately fell in love with that."

Another satisfied customer agrees: "I love this top! At first I bought the cameo brown color and I loved it so much that I later bought the teal. The material is very soft, light and thin, but not transparent."

And this enthusiastic review, titled "Superb Fit! Very Flattering and Sophisticated!", It really sums it up: "I loved everything about this blouse, from the perfect little ties on the sleeves to the beautiful draping around my shoulders and tummy, every blemish was hidden I usually wear a size large / X large or size 12 and I often have issues with shirts mounted and sitting on my butt which I hate and feel looks very sloppy, another issue I have with blouses is that you can see through the texture of the fabric that accentuates the waist of my jeans and any bulge is often exacerbated, my original plan was to wear it with leggings that would have looked fabulous, however, thanks to the excellent draping of this top I was able to wear it with jeans and all my problem areas were safely hidden. I ordered the burgundy and wore it with a strapless bra, worn white jeans and a long feather necklace … I rec Many compliments and I was extremely happy with this purchase! I recommend this top to all sizes! "