They "need their dollars more,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As some states are telling restaurant owners to temporarily close or adjust their hours, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has not called for this so far. However, the coronavirus outbreak still has some people who are afraid to visit restaurants.

At Zoli’s Pizza in Fort Worth the doors are open, but customers do not enter.

"We certainly have seen an impact due to the current health crisis," said Jason Phillips, Zoli's general manager at NY Pizza. "I saw that probably a 50% decrease from the typical Saturday night we would expect. I have been in the service industry for more than 20 years and I don't think I have seen a situation like this before."

Shinsei in Dallas is also taking a hit.

"We have had a lot of cancellations," said Shinsei co-owner Lynae Fearing. "We just posted a few things on Instagram and Facebook today to assure people that they are totally safe here at the restaurant."

As the coronavirus spreads, many want to know: is it safe to go out and eat?

At the COVID-19 "Science Spotlight,quot; panel discussion at the Perot Museum on Sunday, Dr. John Carlo, former chairman of the Dallas County Medical Association Board, answered that question.

"My message right now would be to make sure you are tired of your environment," said Dr. Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas. "For example, if you could go out to a restaurant and stay six feet away from each other … that could work. As for the food itself, there is no evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted through food or any type of situation like that, but again you should be aware of your surroundings at all times. I think the biggest problem in restaurants is making sure you avoid crowds and wash your hands. "

The Texas Restaurant Association is now urging lawmakers to keep Texas restaurants open. Highlighting their good health practices, and the ability to offer driving, takeaway or sidewalk service.

"As long as we can keep everyone employed and stay open … that's my hope," said Fearing.

"Just keep supporting local businesses because they need your dollars the most," said Phillips.

Both companies have seen an increase in take-away orders this weekend. Shinsei saw three times as many orders this weekend. They hope to spread the word to more people that this is an option.