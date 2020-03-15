These carry-on bags (almost) turned my twins' airplane seats into beds

My husband and I have flown with our twin children since they were babies. I have breastfed them along with a couple of middle-aged men on their way to a golf vacation. They have slept cradled in our arms, through our laps and against our chests, La-Z-Boy style, as we traverse the country. Whatever the position, I'm not sure any of us was really comfortable, especially those two golfers.

However, for our most recent trip, a flight from our Denver home to DC for my cousin's wedding, we tried the JetKids by Stokke’s BedBox, a children's carry-on luggage that turns an economy class seat into a makeshift bed. Even though my boys, now three and a half years old, were too long to lie down comfortably to sleep in their extended seat, when one was sleepy, the extension gave him extra legroom as he laid his head on my lap. There was also an unexpected advantage: With their "beds," our children were less likely to lose their toys in the black abyss of the plane's carpet and, more importantly, less likely to play on the same ground with germs. On our return flight, I couldn't put the beds together fast enough for the kids after we took off. I also realized that if we had splurged on more economics, the increased field would have given the kids the little extra space they would have to snuggle up on their own. Even though they sat most of the way home, they didn't want me to put away the BedBox. They were too happy about the extra play space.

%MINIFYHTML38e5bf1c5f5641f0dff90dcdbeb65fab11% %MINIFYHTML38e5bf1c5f5641f0dff90dcdbeb65fab12%

Stokke BedBox Jetkids

I only wish we would have had this when the kids were younger because I imagine any child under the age of two would fall asleep immediately in one. Online reviews have said so, and the Stokke website has compiled many real-world photos of cute children, big and small, stretched out or curled up, asleep or comfortably lounging in their own personal chair. But what most people seem to love about the BedBox is how much fun their kids get on.

That was definitely the case with our twins. They tend to whine when we walk anywhere that doesn't lead to a playground, but after putting their bags down in the airport parking lot, the only sounds they made were screams of joy as my husband and I grabbed a leash and led them to what turned out to be a half-mile walk to our terminal. We receive endless smiles from strangers and requests for marks from parents and hostesses. And we get a happy silence from the boys, even when we stop to check in, on bagel lines or on moving sidewalks. The wheels are fast and smooth (and have their own suspension!), Which made pulling easier. The only real problem is the lack of brakes. BedBoxes tend to accelerate ramps at a rate that kids loved much more than their parents.

My only complaint is durability. To convert the suitcase to a bed, remove the top, flip it over and place it back in the suitcase with the open end facing up. It looks like a cute little bulldozer with its blade clipped up high. The top has two plastic sliding panels: one to extend the seat and support the mattress, the other to cover a small storage area for toys and snacks. But the first time I tried to set them up, the test runs in our house before heading to the airport, every time I flipped over, one of the plastic panels fell to the ground. When I tried to replace it, I broke the ends of the small, flimsy rails meant to hold them in place. The bed still worked, but picking up those panels was an additional step that I would have loved to avoid.