The YouTube application has just received a big change that you may have missed: BGR

Google made a big change to the YouTube app's user interface to respond to criticism from some independent content creators.

The Trends section is now called Explore and presents its own Trends menu. If you haven't been using it before, you probably won't even notice the menu alteration.

The move aims to make content discovery easier and help creators to notice more easily than before.

Google this week made a big change to the user interface of its Android and iPhone mobile app, but the change won't really affect your experience. Some people may not even notice that the Trends tab at the bottom, which is the second button from the menu on the left, was transformed into a tab called Explore. If you saw the change Thursday when Google started rolling it out, you've probably discovered that you can still find trending videos, if that's what the YouTube mobile app is using for everyday.

The new Explore tab has been in the works for over a year, and some YouTube users may have seen the change a long time ago. The purpose of the transition to Explore is to make content discovery easier for users. The Explore tab will now include multiple menus at the top, as you'll see in the animation below, including the Trends tab just removed from the main menu, as well as landing pages for popular categories like Games, Music, Fashion and Beauty, movies and shows, learning and more.

The section will also feature videos of YouTubers on the rise, with tagged videos. Creator on the rise Y Artist on the rise, before other trending videos.

As for the Trends section that is now part of Explore, it will show the same trend videos to all users in a country or region. The tab will give you quick access to popular content in your area and around the world.

Why did Google have to rename the Trends tab? Last year, there was some controversy over the Trends section, as some creators felt that Google's algorithms would favor big content producers, including TV networks, over YouTube content creators who didn't have similar resources. at your service.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki recognized the problem and promised a solution in the future. The Explore tab is the solution that can make some creators happy. Time will tell if Google's Explore tab works better than Trends. As I said before, the change is not intended to interrupt your use of YouTube. If anything, it's just an extra touch from the Trends section. But if you've ignored trends up to this point, Explore is likely just as invisible to you.

