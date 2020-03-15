The US Navy USA And the AC-130W gunships carry out joint operations in the Arabian Gulf

The Central Command of the US Naval Forces. USA It has announced that the coastal patrol ships of the US Navy. USA (PC) and P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to the Central Command of the US Naval Forces. USA (NAVCENT) conducted a first joint exercise with AC-130W Stinger II gunships assigned to the Central Special Operations Command (SOCCENT), March 8 and 9.

The exercise, which is designed to enhance the capabilities of US forces to respond to surface threats, involved US Navy aircraft. USA P-8s that perform long-range reconnaissance and PCs that select simulated surface targets for the AC-130W to engage.

“Our surface forces that integrate with aircraft that have the firepower of an AC-130W provide a joint force capability that profoundly improves our lethality in the maritime environment. Incorporating the Gunboat into the joint sea battle significantly improves our ability to detect, track, attack and defeat surface threats to control water space in the Arabian Gulf, "said Captain Peter Mirisola, Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON ) 50 / Commander, Combined Task Force (CTF) 55. "The effectiveness of this joint ability to carry out maritime attacks, reconnaissance and armed surveillance was clearly demonstrated during this live-fire event."

The AC-130W is used in multiple theaters that use 30mm, 105mm precision guided ammunition to perform interception and close air support missions. This exercise marks the first time that these assets are integrated into the direct support of maritime security operations in the Arabian Gulf.

While this is the first integration of the AC-130W in this capacity, similar integration operations were carried out with Special Operations assets in the Gulf between the US Naval Forces. USA And MH-6M Little Bird helicopters during Operation Earnest Will from 1987 to 1988.

"In the past, we have employed similar joint capabilities to counter belligerent forces attempting to disrupt or impede the free flow of trade and freedom of navigation in this region by using force or attacking US, coalition, or associated forces in a conflict, "said Vice Admiral Jim Malloy, commander, NAVCENT. "We will continue to work through component commandos and coalition partners to further enhance the lethality of our forces through our ability to simultaneously confront a multitude of threats in the Arabian Gulf, the Red Sea, and adjacent waters."

DESRON 50 / CTF 55 conducts maritime security operations in support of regional security and stability. His responsibilities include planning and executing a robust regional engagement program with coalition forces of regional partners and allied navies deployed in the Arabian Gulf.

The United States Fifth Fleet area of ​​operations encompasses approximately 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Gulf of Oman, the Red Sea, and parts of the Indian Ocean. The extension is made up of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points in the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the extreme south of Yemen.