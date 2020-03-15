The United States offered a "large sum,quot; to the German company to access the coronavirus vaccine investigation, German officials say.

BERLIN – The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German company to develop a possible coronavirus vaccine to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to secure that any vaccine be available first. and perhaps exclusively, in the United States.

The offer stemmed from a March 2 meeting at the White House that included the chief executive of German firm CureVac, Daniel Menichella. President Trump briefly attended the meeting, and Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, was also there.

"We are very confident that we will be able to develop a powerful candidate for the vaccine within a few months," Menichella said in a statement the day of the meeting.

But four days ago, CureVac announced that Mr. Menichella, an American, would be leaving the biotech company, which he had run for two years.