The United States offered a "large sum,quot; to the German company to access the coronavirus vaccine investigation, German officials say.

BERLIN – The Trump administration attempted to persuade a German company to develop a possible coronavirus vaccine to move its research work to the United States, German officials said, raising fears in Berlin that President Trump was trying to secure that any vaccine be available first. and perhaps exclusively, in the United States.
The offer stemmed from a March 2 meeting at the White House that included the chief executive of German firm CureVac, Daniel Menichella. President Trump briefly attended the meeting, and Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, was also there.
"We are very confident that we will be able to develop a powerful candidate for the vaccine within a few months," Menichella said in a statement the day of the meeting.
But four days ago, CureVac announced that Mr. Menichella, an American, would be leaving the biotech company, which he had run for two years.
The announcement gave no reason for his sudden departure and said that one of the firm's founders, Ingmar Hoerr, would succeed him. She thanked Mr. Menichella for a variety of accomplishments, including "the recent launch of our coronavirus vaccine program."
On Sunday, the company released a statement in Germany describing its vaccine work. "CureVac refrains from commenting on current media speculation and clearly rejects claims about the sale of the company or its technology," he said.
White House officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But two top US officials said some of the German news accounts that first reported the story were overblown, particularly regarding any effort by the United States to secure exclusive access to a vaccine.
The Trump administration has spoken to more than 25 companies that say they can help with a vaccine, one of the U.S. officials said, and is open to talking to others. Any solution, he said, would be shared with the world.
However, Germany's Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has a very irritable relationship with Trump, will lead a crisis meeting with ministers on Monday that will include discussion of a German defense strategy to the signature.
The coronavirus is no longer simply a health crisis, but "a matter of national security," Seehofer said Sunday. It is up to the government, he said, to ensure not only the security of its borders and its food supply, but also "our medical products and our medicines."
When asked by a journalist to confirm that the US administration had attempted to take over a German company investigating vaccines, Seehofer replied that he had heard of the effort "from various members of the government and that it will be discussed tomorrow in the crisis team." . "
Another official, who asked not to be identified because he is not authorized to speak to the media, said the company was offered a "large sum,quot; of money.
The private biotechnology firm is based in the city of Tübingen, in southwestern Germany. It also has an office in Boston, where many of the nation's leading biotech firms have operations on the Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology campuses.
According to the German newspaper Die Welt am Sonntag, which first reported the story on Sunday, Trump offered CureVac approximately $ 1 billion in exchange for exclusive access to the vaccine. The newspaper quoted an unnamed German government source as saying Trump wanted the resulting vaccine "for the United States only."
But another German official, contacted by The New York Times, said it was unclear whether the administration simply wanted the investigative work and whether the resulting output would be on US soil.
Menichella was one of several industry executives invited by the White House to meet with Pence, members of the coronavirus task force and pharmaceutical executives and discuss strategies for rapidly developing a vaccine, the company said on its website.
CureVac began researching several different vaccines and is now choosing the two best prospects for clinical trials, the firm's website indicates. The company hopes that by June or July it will have an experimental vaccine that can be tested. Many other companies are also working on vaccines.
The Trump administration has been unusually aggressive in trying to gain American control of companies that deal with technology that Trump considers central to American security.
In February, Attorney General William P. Barr sIt was suggested in a speech that the United States should find a way to take over two European telecommunications manufacturers, Ericsson and Nokia, which are the main competitors of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that is connecting nations around the world for 5G or fifth generation. , networks.
Mr. Pence then played down that suggestion. But the idea that the Trump administration would seek to take control of a major European technology asset raised concerns across Europe.
And the movement to secure CureVac's intellectual property, whether for exclusive or general use, is bound to inflame that debate.
Die Welt reported that the German government was making counteroffers to the company to convince it to stay. German lawmakers began issuing statements on Sunday.
"The exclusive sale of a possible vaccine to the US should be avoided by all means," Karl Lauterbach, a German legislator who is also a professor of epidemiology, said on Twitter. "Capitalism has limits."
In addition to dismay in Germany was the fact that CureVac works closely with a taxpayer-funded government research organization, the Paul Ehrlich Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines.
Peter Altmaier, Germany's economy minister, praised the company for not being tempted by any American. offer. "It was a great decision," he said on a television show Sunday night. "Germany is not for sale."
Altmaier said the government "would make sure the necessary help is available,quot; for the company to develop the vaccine. And he warned that if any hostile offer was attempted, Germany would intervene.
"When it comes to important infrastructure and of national and European interest," he said, "we will also act if necessary."
CureVac's main investor ruled out giving exclusive access to a future vaccine to a country.
"We want to develop a vaccine for the whole world, and not for individual states," Christof Hettich, executive director of Dievini Hopp Biotech Holding, told the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper.
German authorities seemed unsure about assurances that the United States would share a vaccine if it were developed.
A spokesman for the German health ministry said German government officials were in regular contact with CureVac, confirming a quote in the original Die Welt article.
"The federal government is very interested in vaccines and antiviral agents against the new coronavirus that is being developed in Germany and Europe," the spokesperson said in the original article. "In this sense, the government is in an intense exchange with the CureVac company."
