The UFC female fighter has a broken skull with a brutal kick to the leg! (Video)

The career of a popular UFC female fighter may be over, MTO News has learned. Doctors say UFC star Karolina Kowalkiewicz may have to withdraw after undergoing surgery on a broken eye and a broken skull. Karolina suffered a brutal kick to the head from Xianon Yan on February 22.

In her Instagram story yesterday, Karolina thanked everyone who had supported her after surgery in Warsaw, Poland. Doctors placed a titanium plate on his skull near his right eye.

Karolina suffered a skull injury during her loss to Yan at UFC Fight Night Auckland.

Karolina was battered and beaten throughout the fight, and suffered facial injuries in the first and second round.

But the front row doctor allowed the fight to continue to the end. It was then that Karolina's Chinese opponent finally won a unanimous decision victory.

Here is the video of the brutal kick:

And here is a photo of his recovery: