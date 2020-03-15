The star of & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; Brittany Snow does not postpone the wedding despite the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTMLb1fbc56281b4b04180978b320d43f87211% %MINIFYHTMLb1fbc56281b4b04180978b320d43f87212%

The actress, who married real estate agent boyfriend Tyler Stanalad over the weekend, said she couldn't change the wedding date because she had already paid all the money.

"Perfect tone"Actress Brittany Snow She has married her real estate agent boyfriend Tyler Stanalad.

The 34-year-old man married in an intimate outdoor ceremony on Saturday (March 14, 20) in Malibu, California, The Knot reported, just over a year since the couple announced they were engaged in February 2019. .

Brittany's dog Billie walked down the aisle at the couple's ceremony, attended by 120 of her closest friends and family.

Earlier this week, Access Daily reported that the star said she was determined to keep her wedding date in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, insisting that it is too late to move it.

"I cannot change my wedding," he said. "I have to do that. I've already paid all the money."

She added: "I am a little overwhelmed by the world that is happening right now (sic), but I hope we don't wear masks in our wedding photos."

The couple have not yet shared photos from their big day online.