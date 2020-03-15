The smallest dinosaur ever found locked in amber – BGR

Scientists say they have found the smallest dinosaur that ever lived, and that it was locked in amber.

The fossil, found in Myanmar, is so small that it is comparable to the smallest bird species that exist today.

The researchers believe that despite its size, it was a carnivore that mainly delighted in insects.

According to a team of researchers, a small portion of fossilized tree sap contains the smallest dinosaur ever discovered. How BBC news The fossilized sap, called amber, was reportedly found in Myanmar and contains what appears to be a small bird skull. Dating back some 99 million years, the ancient remains are from the Cretaceous period, and offer us a window into the past that we rarely enjoy.

The discovery, which is the subject of a new research paper published in the journal. NatureIt does not include a complete skeleton, but scientists can estimate the size of the dinosaur based only on its skull. They think it may have been as small as the smallest species of bird that exists today.

We often think of dinosaurs as huge, outsized beasts that ruled the earth, causing the earth to tremble under their feet. While it is true that some species were larger than the land animals we see today, many species of dinosaurs were smaller than humans, and some of them were downright insignificant.

This tiny fossil from Myanmar suggests that the dinosaur it comes from may have been as small as the bee hummingbird, which peaks at around two-and-a-half inches long and weighs less than a penny. The new species of dinosaur has been named Oculudentavis khaungraae.

"Animals that get very small have to deal with specific problems, like how to fit all the sensory organs into a very small head, or how to maintain body heat," said Professor Jingmai O & # 39; Connor, co-author of the paper. statement. "It is the strangest fossil I have been fortunate enough to study. I love how natural selection ends up producing such strange shapes. We are also very lucky that this fossil has survived to be discovered 99 million years later."

The animal, although small, seems to have been very suitable for hunting insects. Its beak-shaped jaws were lined with small teeth that would have made it easier for it to snatch insects. This is common in small bird species today, and highlights what scientists have believed for some time: Dinosaurs millions of years ago became the birds of today.

Fossils of this size are rarely discovered due to their fragile nature. Often you don't see bones so small that they survive for almost 100 million years, but the fact that this little dinosaur got caught in the sap of a tree that hardened allowed it to be preserved. "This discovery highlights the potential of amber deposits to reveal the lower limits of vertebrate body size," the researchers write.

Image source: Lida Xing et al.