The number increases as the coronavirus tightens global control: live updates | Coronavirus pandemic news

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continued coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

I am Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Here is a summary of developments on Sunday:

Governments around the world have tightened restrictions on daily life and the movement of people in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. More than 153,000 people have been confirmed to have the virus worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The death toll has increased to almost 5,800 people.

Countries that impose strict restrictions on citizens, travel and arrivals from abroad include Spain, Australia, Germany and the United States, where the new measures fueled chaos at airports.

Plus:

Italy reported 368 new deaths from coronavirus while the number of confirmed cases increased to 24,747, according to said the country's civil protection authority.

Iran announced that more than 100 people had died in the past 24 hours, with confirmed cases nearly 14,000. Tehran said its fight against the outbreak was severely hampered by United States sanctions.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday March 16

01:00 GMT – China struggles with imported cases as domestic infections decline

Overall, coronavirus cases in mainland China continue to decline, but major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai are now grappling with cases involving infected travelers arriving from abroad.

Mainland China had 16 new confirmed cases on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,860. I had 20 new infections the day before.

Of the new figures, 12 were imported infections, outnumbering locally transmitted cases by the third day.

Beijing represented four of the cases, Guangdong province four, Shanghai two, Yunnan province one, and Gansu province one. China now has 123 imported cases.

00:50 GMT – CDC reports major events and meetings have been canceled

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA. USA They recommend that all meetings of 50 people or more be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks, and that smaller events should be held only if they meet CDC guidelines for vulnerable people, hand hygiene, and social distancing.

The CDC said: "Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities."

00:05 GMT – LVMH perfume factories to make a hand sanctifier

Luxury goods giant LVMH has told factories producing perfumes for its Christian Dior, Guerlain and Parfums Givenchy Parfums to start producing "substantial amounts,quot; of hydroalcoholic gel.

The measure will take effect on Monday and the gel will be delivered free of charge to French public health authorities, the company said in a statement.

00:00 GMT – Russia establishes a working group to tackle the coronavirus

Russia's President Vladimir Putin established a new task force to lead the country's fight against the coronavirus with 63 cases registered as of Sunday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will lead the group, according to the Interfax news agency.

You can read all the latest updates from yesterday (March 15) here.