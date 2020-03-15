The NFL salary cap will be set at $ 198.2 million for the 2020 season | NFL news





Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks was the highest-paid player in the NFL in 2019 with $ 35 million per year

The NFL's salary cap will be $ 198.2 million in 2020, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

%MINIFYHTML7d8084975b1305f2fb3cabe0511041a011% %MINIFYHTML7d8084975b1305f2fb3cabe0511041a012%

That's lower than the previous projection of $ 200 million, but represents a $ 10 million increase from 2019, when the limit was $ 188.2 million.

The NFL Governing Council informed teams of the limit figure on Sunday morning, shortly after the announcement that players had ratified the new collective bargaining agreement, according to reports.

What's next for Tom Brady? What's next for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as free agency gets closer and closer?

The increase from last year is 5.3%, the smallest since 2013.

With the limit numbers set, teams now know how much money they have to spend while searching for free agents or trying to re-sign their own players.

The league's new year, when players can be signed, is slated to begin Wednesday, but it could be delayed as the NFL, like other sports, continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.