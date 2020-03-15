The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Have you ever loved a movie or TV character so much that you decided to cut your hair like they did? Well you're like Selena Gomez then.
This week, the 27-year-old star debuted her latest hair change on Instagram, with her stylist revealing the iconic pop culture character she was inspired by. Suggestion: It was played by one of Gomez's heroes and became a friend.
But the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer wasn't the only celebrity to undergo a surprising transformation this week, with Brad PittThe next project surprises us and one of the new Bachelorette party Contestants get an upgrade from "friend of,quot; to major franchise player.
Additionally, an actor revealed that he now has his pilot's license, which was paid for by none other than Tom Cruise. Coolest. Present. Never.
Oh, and did we mention one of the movie's most iconic franchises that just lost its lead, which revealed that they officially finished playing the beloved character?
Here are this week's most amazing celebrity transformations …
Daniel Craig
The name is made. Recently made.
In an interview with GQ, Daniel Craig revealed that he is officially handing over his gun and martini glass, giving up the role of James Bond after No time to die comes out this November.
"This is my last movie," he told the magazine for his April 2020 cover story. "I have kept my mouth shut before and I have stood on the sidelines and I have respected and regret doing it."
Selena Gomez
No, the 90s revival is going nowhere. But there is a way to get it right, just look at Selena Gomez's new hairstyle, which was inspired by two of the biggest icons of the decade.
"The hair inspo was & # 39; The Rachel & # 39; and Goldie Hawn at First Wives Club,quot;, stylist Marissa Marino revealed on Instagram the happy and layered appearance of the singer "Rare,quot; in which he looked Kelly Clarkson's show.
No wonder Gomez wants to take a look from Jennifer Anistonruns on the iconic NBC comedy as he couldn't help but talk about Rachel and the show when Aniston interviewed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show few months ago.
"Rachel was my life!" Gomez sprouted. "But what made me so happy is that now people my age and everyone else is just obsessed, and that makes me very happy for you and the show because it's iconic."
Brad Pitt
After winning his first Oscar as an actor for his turn Once upon a time … in HollywoodPitt heads to the small screen! Okay, sort of, but Pitt will hit TV unexpectedly when he joins the Property Brothers stars. He drew Y Jonathan Scott for his latest HGTV series, Celebrity IOU.
In the new show, which opens on April 13, the brothers will help a different celebrity with a special makeover for a special person in their life to show their gratitude.
Other stars poised for a surprise makeover are Melissa McCarthy, Viola Davis Y Michael Buble.
Glen Powell
Ah, you have to love life by imitating art. After securing a role in the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel to impress Tom Cruise so much so that a new role was added to the movie specifically for him, Glen Powell He revealed on Instagram that he fell in love with aviation on set, as did Cruise during the filming of the original movie. So after the movie, Cruis gifted his young co-star with flying lessons.
"After finishing a day of filming, Tom would rush into the sunset in his P-51 while I dragged myself into the truck." Set it up star wrote. "The wings were much cooler than the wheels … and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying and testing … I am the real deal . "
So get ready to see Captain Powell flying in the friendly skies soon.
Weird eye
You can believe…Weird eye will return for a sixth season and head to one of the most popular cities in the US. USA: Austin, Texas.
Netflix made the happy announcement this week, promising that Fave Five "will scour the prairie for a new roster of heroes who need a little love." We took on with many taco and cheese stops along the way.
Matt James
Is anyone else ready to move on from the one season Peter Weber trash fire? Same thing and we're even more excited for the Clare Crawley season High school after ABC revealed its 32 potential suitors on Wednesday morning and a familiar face was in the mix: Matt James.
That's right, the former soccer player is going Tyler CameronBFF and official roommate Bachelorette party suitor and he has the awkward cast photo to prove it. Except the 28-year-old is so handsome that his photo isn't even awkward.
Is it May 11?