The most amazing celebrity transformations of the week

Have you ever loved a movie or TV character so much that you decided to cut your hair like they did? Well you're like Selena Gomez then.

This week, the 27-year-old star debuted her latest hair change on Instagram, with her stylist revealing the iconic pop culture character she was inspired by. Suggestion: It was played by one of Gomez's heroes and became a friend.

But the "Look At Her Now,quot; singer wasn't the only celebrity to undergo a surprising transformation this week, with Brad PittThe next project surprises us and one of the new Bachelorette party Contestants get an upgrade from "friend of,quot; to major franchise player.

Additionally, an actor revealed that he now has his pilot's license, which was paid for by none other than Tom Cruise. Coolest. Present. Never.

Oh, and did we mention one of the movie's most iconic franchises that just lost its lead, which revealed that they officially finished playing the beloved character?