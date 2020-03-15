The king of Spain cuts financial ties with his father amid the scandal

MADRID – King Felipe VI of Spain said Sunday that he was giving up his personal inheritance from his father, Juan Carlos, who has been implicated in a Swiss investigation of foreign accounts.
King Felipe is also stripping his father of his stipend, in an apparent attempt to sever any financial link between the Spanish royal family and the former monarch.
The announcement came when King Felipe himself risked becoming entangled in financial scandals centered on his father.
Felipe took over as king in 2014, when his father abdicated amid personal scandals and health problems. Upon ascending the throne, he promised in a speech to "preserve the prestige,quot; of the Spanish monarchy and to maintain integrity, honesty and transparency.
in a On Sunday, the Spanish royal family said that King Felipe would renounce his father's inheritance, including "any asset, investment or financial structure whose origin, characteristics or purpose are not in accordance with legality or with the criteria of rectitude and integrity that shape their institutional and private activity. "
Juan Carlos, 82, has benefited from legal immunity in Spain. But he could face trial abroad, as prosecutors investigate his possible ties to two separate foundations that had Swiss bank accounts.
Last year, Juan Carlos announced that he would withdraw from public life and would no longer represent Spain at any institutional event, but his financial businesses have continued to cast a long shadow on the monarchy.
On Sunday, the royal family said King Philip knew nothing about being named beneficiary of Zagatka, a Liechtenstein-registered foundation.
Zagatka was created by Álvaro de Orleans, a cousin of Juan Carlos, who recently acknowledged in an interview with the newspaper El País that he had financed several private flights for Juan Carlos, both before and after his abdication. The owner of Zagatka denied that Juan Carlos had access to the foundation's money.
But the royal family said King Felipe heard a year ago that he had been named beneficiary of another foundation, called Lucum and based in Panama, and that he had since gone to a notary to cut off any possible ties to Lucum and his money. . .
A Swiss prosecutor is investigating a Swiss bank account held by Lucum. The Saudi royal family is said to have put $ 100 million in 2008 on Lucum, which was created by Juan Carlos, according to The Daily Telegraph, the British newspaper. The royal family also said Sunday that Juan Carlos had hired a Spanish lawyer.