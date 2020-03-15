The king of Spain cuts financial ties with his father amid the scandal

MADRID – King Felipe VI of Spain said Sunday that he was giving up his personal inheritance from his father, Juan Carlos, who has been implicated in a Swiss investigation of foreign accounts.

King Felipe is also stripping his father of his stipend, in an apparent attempt to sever any financial link between the Spanish royal family and the former monarch.

The announcement came when King Felipe himself risked becoming entangled in financial scandals centered on his father.

Felipe took over as king in 2014, when his father abdicated amid personal scandals and health problems. Upon ascending the throne, he promised in a speech to "preserve the prestige,quot; of the Spanish monarchy and to maintain integrity, honesty and transparency.