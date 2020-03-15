The Jonas Brothers Stop Residence in Las Vegas Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Yesterday, the Jonas Brothers canceled their next Las Vegas residence just a day after the Nevada governor issued a state emergency over the coronavirus epidemic. Rolling Stone was the first to report the news.

In a statement, the Jonas Brothers said their residency, which was due to start April 1 at Park MGM, had to be canceled as a result of the virus. They thought about it and "after careful consideration," they decided to suspend it.

The group added that it was a difficult decision for all of them, but ultimately, the safety of their fans was their main concern and seemed like the right decision. Las Vegas casinos have also reportedly closed due to the inclusion of large groups of people.

Earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she and the producers decided to close production on her television series, Kelly Clarkson's show. As most know, the cancellation of the Sin City residences is just another big hit for the entertainment business.

Live Nation recently canceled all of their active tours as did AEG. Festivals like Big Ears, Ultra and South By Southwest Film Festival have done the same, and the Cannes Film Festival is currently considering postponing its event.

There is no doubt that the coronavirus has cost the entertainment business, including the music industry, the film industry and festivals and live concerts, billions of dollars. The Hollywood Reporter reported today that the estimated losses to date for the film industry are $ 7 billion.

Assuming the cancellation and deferrals continue, it could cost the movie industry around $ 20 billion. Some of the biggest movies to come out this year were also postponed, including No time to die Y Fast and furious 9.

Ad

No time to die Starring Daniel Craig, it was delayed to November this year. Studios estimate it could cost around $ 30 million to temporarily stop the film's release. However, due to the widespread closure of movie theaters in some of the most lucrative markets, it seemed like the right choice.



Post views:

one