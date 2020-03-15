The increase in cases of coronavirus in the USA. USA Could force rationing decisions

%MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d11% %MINIFYHTMLde491308b6a4f68af3ab9ee50f4d7c8d12%

In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, doctors made life-or-death decisions last month when 1,000 people needed ventilators to support their breathing, but only 600 were available.

In Iran, where numerous high-level officials have been infected, doctors unsuccessfully sought the international community to lift sanctions so they could buy more machines that save lives.

And in northern Italy, doctors last week took the painful step of issuing guidelines to ration ventilators and other essential medical equipment, prioritizing young people and others with the best chance of survival.

Such difficult decisions could lie ahead for the United States, a nation with limited hospital capacity and bleak epidemiological projections that estimate that up to 40% to 60% of the country's population of 327 million could become infected.

"We are seeing a new war that no one has seen before. We have never fought a virus like this with this potential consequence, ”New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday afternoon. He warned: "It is only a matter of time before the ICU beds are full."

We need more beds in the ICU and we need the federal government to help us meet this urgent need. It is only a matter of time before the ICU beds are full. We are identifying reserve health care personnel (retired doctors, nurses, National Guard doctors). # COVID19 – Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 15, 2020

The situation in the USA USA It is more complicated than in many other nations due to the diversity of this country, the deep political and economic divisions, and decentralized decision making. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have established general principles on how to allocate scarce resources in a pandemic response plan, but leave most of the details to individual states and institutions. The result is a mosaic of approaches: some states propose broad ethical principles for determining need, and others assign priority scores using detailed algorithms for patients based on their condition, pre-existing health problems, and age.

In an extreme outbreak, rationing would pose tortured questions: Should someone with terminal cancer or severe heart disease have more or less priority? Should a hospital CEO or healthcare worker be able to skip the line? What about pregnant women? How should prisoners or undocumented immigrants be considered? All things being equal, would a lottery or coin toss be a fair approach?

"These are really difficult decisions," said George Anesi, a critical care specialist at the University of Pennsylvania. "In a public health emergency, it shifts from a focus on individual patients to how society as a whole benefits, and that's a big change from usual care."

For now, the number of cases in the US USA It's limited: 3,020 cases of confirmed coronavirus infections and 60 deaths as of Sunday, and hospitals still have the capacity to manage more sick people if the spread of the virus slows down through strategies like social distancing. But the situation is evolving rapidly, and experts say it is impossible to predict how many people could become seriously ill and whether they could overwhelm the capacity of the system, as happened in parts of Italy, Iran and China.

Many of the state plans were written after the global devastation of the SARS outbreak in 2002 and Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Some are still in draft form, and none have ever been triggered in a real crisis. State health officials and hospital leaders say they have been urgently updating them in recent days to address the unique aspects of the pandemic.

Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at NYU Langone Medical Center who has worked on numerous national and international panels addressing resource allocation during the Zika, Ebola and bird flu outbreaks, said that no single approach is more "correct,quot; than others. . But he said transparency is critical as the crisis unfolds.

"The public will accept triage and rationing if they understand the process," Caplan said. "But if it is reserved or appears to be a favoritism for politicians or the wealthy, they will not accept it, whatever the rules."

Oxygen rationing

While much about covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, remains a mystery, its origin, how exactly it spreads, one thing doctors are sure of is how it kills. It attacks the lungs, causing respiratory distress. And in these situations, access to oxygen therapy with a mask or nasal cannula for milder cases, or mechanical ventilation for more serious diseases can give the patient's body time to fight the virus and make the difference between life and life. death.

Early reports from China estimated that about 6% of patients needed ventilation support. But those numbers were misleading, experts say, because many people never made it to hospitals, or simply couldn't access fans. About 25% of the deceased had been placed on ventilators.

The most recent information from Italy in a March 4 email from doctors Maurizio Cecconi, Antonio Pesenti and Giacomo Grasselli of the University of Milan to other critical care doctors worldwide showed a much higher number (10%) than requires mechanical ventilation.

"This happens as a bomb that explodes," Grasselli said in an interview. "It happens suddenly and it keeps growing and growing."

Grasselli said that in his region there were barely enough fans and beds to move around, but that many patients required 15 days to three weeks of ventilator support. "Clearly, when resources are not sufficient for the number of patients, priority should be given to patients who have the highest probability of survival," he said.

The Italian critical care society sanctioned the idea of ​​setting age limits for access to intensive care and said that doctors should "privilege a longer life expectancy,quot;.

Angelo Pan, head of infectious diseases at the Italian hospital in Cremona, said the large number of patients who needed ventilators (about 25% of the 170 people with coronavirus at his hospital in early March) were running low on resources.

"I don't want to be too pessimistic," said Pan, "but I think this is going to be a problem for all health systems."

According to many reports, the United States is not prepared for such a situation.

A 2005 federal government report estimated that in the event of a pandemic like the 1918 flu, the nation would need mechanical ventilators for 740,000 patients. Currently, 160,000 fans are available for patient care, with at least 8,900 in the national reserve, according to a February estimate by the Center for Health Safety at Johns Hopkins.

Hospital officials and doctors interviewed in several states emphasized that rationing is the last resort and that they have begun experimenting with other ways to increase capacity.

Initially, they said, patients would likely be transferred from more crowded urban facilities such as Johns Hopkins in Baltimore and the University of Pennsylvania Health System in Philadelphia, which routinely operate at 80% to 90% capacity, to community or rural hospitals. they may have more intensive care beds.

They say that if the number of victims increases beyond that capacity, they can try novel approaches, like having two patients on a ventilator. Fan tubes, which are generally discarded, could be disinfected and reused. Other types of hospital equipment, such as that used for sleep apnea, could be reused as makeshift ventilators. Only if those strategies fail and patients continue to exceed capacity will rationing protocols be established.

Greater good

In normal times, US hospitals. USA They mainly operate on a first-come, first-served basis, "like getting concert tickets," as one doctor put it. In a situation of massive casualties, all this comes out the door.

Americans generally agree that in a crisis, the goal should be to do the greatest good. But that concept has changed according to the time, the environment and the culture. During World War II, the greatest might have been to return soldiers to the front. When the Titanic hit an iceberg, it was about saving the women and children, while the men died on the sinking ship.

America's ethicists have historically talked about saving most lives as doing the greatest good. But with greater recognition these days of factors such as quality of life and burdens on the health care system, the discussion has shifted from maximizing lives saved to maximizing years of life. Saving a child can overcome the "good,quot; of saving two older adults, according to the cold arithmetic of life expectancy.

Lee Daugherty Biddison, associate professor of lung care and critics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, said the idea is to prioritize those "who are most likely to live long after the current epidemic,quot;: "The thought is:" Am I? Will I survive the flu to die of advanced cancer in three months? "

Deciding between lives saved and years to live is one of the most tortured decisions that doctors will make, Anesi said. "Different value steps could push people to make different decisions," he said. Another difficult decision would be to remove a ventilator from one patient and transfer it to another, who may benefit the most.

"If a patient does not improve, has little path to survival, at what point are we willing to move an intervention instead of losing two lives?" he said.

Such questions are addressed in many of the state's pandemic strategies, including New York State's highly regarded 52-page planning document, which notes that the United States Department of Homeland Security "considers pandemic influenza to be the threat most likely and deadly of all the United States faces. "

Philip Rosoff, professor emeritus at Duke University School of Medicine and chair of its hospital ethics committee from 2005 to 2019, compared New York's strategy to a triage plan on the battlefield, except that in the latter there is a finite beginning and a reasonably finite end. But in the case of covid-19, he said, "nobody really knows if and when this really increases."

The basic outlines of the plan are simple and "quite draconian," Rosoff explained. "If you have respiratory failure and there is a ventilator available and a bed in the ICU, and you meet certain medical criteria, use the ventilator. You have a certain amount of time to improve. If it doesn't, we'll take it off and give it to someone else. "

"If you take it from someone who is not doing very well," he added, "the reality is that it dies."

To avoid conflicts of interest and the emotional cost of life-and-death lawsuits, many state plans require a senior supervising physician or panel of physicians, similar to a "three wise men,quot; protocol developed in Britain for this scenario, which it is different from the one that cares for the patient.

But state and hospital plans often vary widely in how they address issues like the patient's age.

Some states do not set specific age limits for fans during rationing, while others explicitly exclude access for seniors, with access restricted to those between the ages of 65 and 85. A Minnesota panel, for example, recommended prioritizing children over adults and youth. adults over older adults, while the New York group did not use age as the sole criterion.

Most plans include a list of serious conditions that would exclude someone from getting a respirator if rationing was in place, and many conditions are more common in the elderly, such as severe heart problems, kidney failure, and metastatic cancer.

In Maryland, avoiding discrimination is a big concern for those who wrote the guidelines, said Daugherty Biddison. He explained that disasters (epidemics, wars, and attacks) tend to exacerbate inequalities in society and in discussions about how to ration resources, there has been tension between politicians, the public, and ethicists about how to protect vulnerable groups .

A person with advanced diabetes is likely to have a shorter life span than someone with well-controlled diabetes. However, that may be because the second person has greater access to medical care.

"So if you had to say, 'Look, you're not fine because of diabetes and you're not going to get a ventilator, either, you're doubly penalizing someone who didn't have access to care," said Daugherty Biddison.

So while the New York guidelines exclude people with kidney failure from receiving ventilator assistance in an emergency, the Maryland guidelines include them in the group of people who would be eligible.

There is also a variation in whether health care personnel have priority. The New York working group strongly believed that health workers should not be prioritized because the group is so large that it would result in denying access to all others, including children.

"A comfortable and peaceful death,quot;

The most painful cases, providers acknowledge, are situations in which a patient will either be removed from a ventilator or not receive one.

Duke's Rosoff believes part of planning for a larger coronavirus outbreak in the United States should involve ensuring the comfort of dying people who will leave without the benefit of advanced intensive care. Such situations could be especially agonizing since family members may be absent due to the risk of contagion.

"We have very effective means of making it a comfortable and peaceful death," he said, citing things like supplemental oxygen, morphine, chaplains, and people trained to speak to those close to death.

Daugherty Biddison said that transparency about how care can be rationed in a pandemic situation can change the way doctors talk to their patients about end-of-life decisions.

"I don't think there is a scenario where someone says, 'Do you want a fan or should I give it to a 6 year old? "That is not going to happen," he said. "But I think if you're in this situation, at least people can contextualize their stress in the system and can make a decision accordingly."

Loveday Morris of the Washington Post in Lodi, Italy, Tiffany Leung in Hong Kong, and Magda Jean-Louis contributed to this report.