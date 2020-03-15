The crows essentially changed a kicker to receive Jais Calais Campbell

The life of an NFL GM can be difficult. Every decision analyzed, every contract criticized, and every operation placed under a microscope.

However, sometimes, a deal is so clearly a victory that you can't help but marvel. Such is the case with Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, swapping a fifth-round pick for Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

If you dig deeper into the deal, you'll remember that the Ravens got that choice through the Minnesota Vikings, which split in exchange for kicker Kaare Vedvik. So the Ravens essentially traded a kick for Campbell, not a bad deal for Baltimore, all things considered.

In Baltimore's first preseason game in 2019, Vedvik connected in 4 of 4 field goal attempts, including a 55-yard rush. He also converted two PATs and added two punts that averaged 55.5 yards. The Ravens, who were ready to kick with All-Pro Justin Tucker, traded Vedvick to the Vikings two days later for the fifth round.

Vedvik was 5-of-8 in the 2019 preseason for Minnesota. The Vikings resigned him three weeks later after he lost the job to Dan Bailey. The Jets signed him the next day, but he resigned again after missing an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in New York's September 8 game against Buffalo, a 17-16 loss. He ended up joining the Bengals' practice team before signing a reserve / futures contract with Buffalo on January 7.

In contrast, Campbell had 195 tackles, 31 sacks and six forced fumbles in three full regular seasons in Jacksonville. He led the team in sacks in his first two seasons and finished second in 2019, earning Pro Bowl honors each season. Crows allegedly restructured Campbell & # 39; s Agreement to make it worth $ 27 million in two years, although it is still a significant success for them. But if it can help improve your passing speed (they ranked 21st in the NFL with 37 sacks in 2019), then it should be worth it.

(1/6) Like anything in life, they say great things only last that long. My time in Jacksonville has been a once in a lifetime experience filled with love, support and pure joy from the Duval community. pic.twitter.com/jzfcSxZzSX – Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

The deal will free Jacksonville of $ 15 million in capitalization space, but if the Jags manage to trade lineman Yannick Ngakoue (37.5 sacks over four seasons), then it stands to reason that "Sacksonville,quot; would look very different for the 2020 season.