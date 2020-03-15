The city will suspend utility cuts; Waive late payment penalties – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In an effort to help residents who do not receive a paycheck during the COVID-19 outbreak, the water and electricity supply in San Francisco will not be shut down due to late payments and They will suspend fines for late payments to SF Muni or the public service commission, Mayor London Breed said Saturday.

Over the next two months, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission will suspend the shutdown of energy and water for failure to pay water and sewer bills and waive late payment penalties for residents and customers of SFPUC Hetch Hetchy Power in San Francisco.

"We continue to implement policies to protect our residents struggling due to loss of income during this challenging public health crisis," said Breed.

The city has also recently suspended residential evictions in recent days to help residents cope.

The SFMTA will also suspend late appointment fines, extend deadlines for appointment protests, and no longer submit additional delinquent citations to the California Department of Motor Vehicles or Special Collections.

"Our agency is committed to doing our part to provide the much-needed aid to San Franciscans affected by the COVID-19 emergency," said Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director of Transportation. "We know that fines in difficult times are a burden, and we are also sensitive to the need to limit in-person transactions."

Recommendations from the San Francisco Department of Public Health on COVID-19 can be found at sfdph.org/dph/alerts/coronavirus.asp. Additionally, mayors 'statements about the virus can be found online: mayors' statements about COVID-19

