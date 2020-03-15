The CDC says that all the meetings of more than 50 in EE. USA Must be postponed and canceled – Up News Info San Francisco

ATLANTA (Up News Info SF) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all in-person events of 50 people or more across the country be canceled or postponed to promote the practice of social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The new CDC guidelines, released Sunday, apply to events for the next eight weeks. All event organizers, whether individuals or groups, must meet the guidelines, the CDC said.

“Large events and massive gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals, ”the CDC said in a statement.

The previous Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all bars, breweries, wineries, pubs, and nightclubs to stop the spread of COVID-19. It also ordered self-isolation in the home for all people 65 and older.