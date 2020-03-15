Texas Now Allows Trucks in the Alcohol Industry to Deliver Supplies to Grocery Stores – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

In an effort to keep grocery stores stocked during growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has waived laws to allow trucks from the alcohol industry to deliver supplies to those stores.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon with Abbott saying stores that see low supply stocks will be able to seek help from the private sector.

This occurs because many stores across Texas and the US USA They are seeing empty shelves of items like sanitation supplies, toilet paper, and bottled water. Clients have stocked up on these types of supplies, as health officials recommend that people, especially seniors or people with underlying health problems, avoid crowded areas.

Authorities have also said that anyone showing symptoms of the coronavirus, which are similar to the flu, will likely be asked to quarantine their own homes, leaving them without the opportunity to rush to the store.

Stores that see low stocks are now expected to see some help.

"This is another example of private sector stepping up and Texans helping Texans as we all work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our state," Abbott said in a statement Sunday. "… By giving up these regulations, we are streamlining the process for replenishing shelves at grocery stores across the state."

The Governor also made a point by saying that there is no reason to accumulate supplies.

“We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive. Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to streamline the flow of food to stores throughout the state, ”he said.