Texas Governor Greg Abbott responds to long lines at DFW airport due to CDC projections – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has noted the lines with waiting times of several hours at the Dallas / Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday night for arriving international travelers.

Those long lines could be seen on social media, as many travelers wondered why they had to wait so long.

DFW Airport responded to questions from travelers and the media by saying that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Customs and Border Protection. USA They were carrying out "enhanced detection,quot; measures that were "federally required,quot; by the Department of Homeland Security to contain the potential spread of the coronavirus.

"DFW Airport is one of 13 US airports identified by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to evaluate US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and their immediate families returning home from Europe and other regions," The airport said in a statement.

The images and videos on those lines caught the attention of many on social media, including Governor Abbott.

On Sunday, the governor tweeted, "This is unacceptable and I am working to fix it." I have spoken to the official in charge of this, the head of Homeland Security. They are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to add staff and make other changes to fix this as soon as possible. "

A traveler said he waited at least three hours on Saturday night.

@DFWAirport want is happening? I have been here for three hours. pic.twitter.com/EGtQGssR91 – Ezequiel Contreras (@zzekecontre) March 14, 2020

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from European countries in a bid to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as it continues to raise concerns. The travel restriction applies to most non-Americans who have been in the Schengen area of ​​26 European nations with 14 days of travel to the US. USA This started on Saturday.

However, the president said on Saturday that the ban would extend to the United Kingdom and Ireland. This extension will begin Monday at midnight.

