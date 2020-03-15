Teresa Giudice no longer attracted to separated husband Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice's visit to Italy only solidified what she already knew before traveling to the now quarantined country: she and Joe Giudice have ended forever. In fact, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star is no longer even attracted to her estranged husband.

Teresa and Joe spent years away from each other after each was in jail on a series of charges. In addition to being locked up in jail, Joe was deported as an illegal immigrant and deported to Italy after spending time at an ICE facility.

RHONJ's husband has been living his best life in his home country until the Coronavirus hit the scene hard. But before that, he began to resent his wife as seen in recent episodes of the Bravo series where he swears at the mother of his children.

In a special presented by Andy Cohen last year when Joe was released from ICE custody, Teresa said she was no longer attracted to him.

During the RHONJ meeting, Andy asked if anything changed when she went to see him recently during the winter with her daughters.

The answer is still no.

Furthermore, she denies having slept with him and revealed that he wanted to sleep with her but could not.

‘Thank God (our youngest daughter) Audriana slept with me every night. He was supposed to stay with one of his sisters, but he wanted to stay with me, so he was a good fuck. "

The cameras captured the moment Teresa said she was sleeping in a separate place from Joe and he spoke about it via Instagram.

‘That was my moment of understanding. I felt rejected. This is the first time while filming a scene, I had a lot of anxiety and grief. I was locked up for four years, any human would have a psychological impact on prison life. This was the moment, I knew deep down in my heart that she was being hard on me for a reason. My wife has never said no to sleep with me. I had to walk away. I have no resentment against her (her emotions are justified). I was unprepared it should have been private. "

What do you think of Teresa's revelations?



