Tamar Braxton loves RHOA stars, but admits he doesn't know where he would fit if he were on the show

Tamar Braxton made her long-awaited return to Instagram last week. While talking to fans on Instagram Live, she responded to a fan who said they wanted to see her on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Last year, rumors spread that Tamar would join the RHOA cast as the future of the Braxton family's values ​​was uncertain.

This spring, BFV will return and Tamar has her own new program called Get Your Life. Although the premise of the show is unknown, it shows that his relationship with WE is still intact, no matter how much he criticizes the network and the online production company.

The singer went to Instagram Live for an AMA where she read a comment that said they would love to see her join Bravo's top-rated show.

Although Braxton is an enthusiastic fan of the series, she's not sure where it would fit.

She is friends with cast members like Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss who have two opposite polar personalities.

Tamar explained to the fan, "I don't know how it would fit. I love Nene, I love Porsh, I love Kandi." You know I also love some of the new girls on the show: Eva. Where would it fit? Nene is rarely there. You know what I mean? And Kandi is always on the edge, you know what I mean. Like, she never gives too much shade, she is at the limit with her shadow and she gets along with everyone who loves her because she is capable of doing that and nobody is angry with her. But where would it fit? What is my clique? I don't know!

This is not the first time that fans have urged her to sign a contract with Bravo. Fans believe that Tamar's vibrant personality and sharp tongue would rival people like Kenya Moore.



