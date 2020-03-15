Studio City Farmers Market implements measures on COVID-19 concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

STUDY CITY (CBSLA) – Studio City Farmers Market says it planned to remain open Sunday through noon due to rain, but that it was implementing changes due to concerns about the coronavirus.

For the foreseeable future, Farmers Market said it would implement the following changes:

• Suspension of the children's section;

• Ban on all food samples;

• Elimination of the rest area on the lawn;

• Ban all open food containers that use serving utensils or tongs (used for salad mixes, green leafy vegetables, nuts, dried fruit, etc.);

• In addition to the hand wash station next to the portable toilets, a second hand wash station will be added to the manager's table in the center of the market;

The Farmers Market urged shoppers to stay away from each other as they shop and wait in lines.