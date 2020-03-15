Students say prestigious Fulbright program abandoned them in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – The prestigious Fulbright Scholar program was accused of leaving its students in the United States struggling financially for their return home, after suspending the program in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.

"They told us if we didn't get out on time. Our scholarships would be canceled and we would lose alumni status in the Fulbright Program," said Fulbrighter and Stanford doctoral student Joe Amato.

Now in self-isolation after returning home from Italy, Amato said the Fulbright commission notified them that the program was suspended after Italy closed. They said they later told the commission and that the US State Department. USA It required them to return to the USA. USA Immediately, and no later than March 22.

Fulbright, which pays recent graduates and graduate students to continue their education and research abroad, told the students in emails obtained by KPIX 5 that it would assist them on their return home.

However, Amato and several students said they were only given the original money promised during the program, and nothing else. The program, they said, comes with a $ 650 travel stipend, which comes at the end of their nine-month stay. But they said the money is only enough under normal travel circumstances, and not in an emergency crisis.

Amato said that as he watched flights be canceled and uncertainty increase, he felt pressured to fly immediately to maintain his Fulbright status and preserve all the work he had done so far.

"I ended up buying a 4,000 euro ($ 4,500) business class ticket to fly the next day," Amato said. "I didn't sleep 36 hours while packing all my belongings, clearing my apartment, and arriving at the airport."

His stay in Italy to work on his dissertation suddenly stopped and was cut in half.

Others, like New York University graduate student Magdalen Andreoni and Columbia University graduate student Anastasiya Matveyenko, remain in Italy. They hope to leave on Tuesday.

They also said the Fulbright commission did not provide additional financial assistance as they fled the epicenter of the outbreak and are trying to return to the United States.

"This money that I was planning to use for my life now went to a broken lease, to flights, and basically to making sure that I am safely out of this country," Andreoni said. "My biggest concern is that I have to pay for medical care as soon as I return to the United States."

But it is not just the financial impact that they said is the problem. Many Fulbrighters flocked to Fulbright's Instagram page and joined their concerns that forcing them to leave countries abroad exposed them and others at increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

"I am very concerned about endangering my family," said Andreoni. "Actually, we were more concerned with health when we passed through other Italian cities and international airports, and we had to return to our families in the United States," Amato said.

He said that while he understands that the Fulbright commission may be under pressure, he believes the State Department could have assisted in his evacuation.

KPIX 5 received a statement from Fulbright spokesman Peter VanDerwater, who said in part: "While the primary objective at this time is to ensure a safe return, they (the Fulbright commission) will certainly address other related concerns in the coming days." .