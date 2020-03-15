Stormzy reportedly dated model Yasmine Holmgren: they are & # 39; inseparable & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b11% %MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b12%

WENN / Instagram / JRP

According to a source, the British hip-hop star and model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret met in the backstage at a recent concert in Stockholm, Sweden, where he had been performing at Annexet Stadium.

Up News Info –

Stormzy reportedly enjoying an affair with model Victoria & # 39; s Secret Yasmine Holmgren.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the couple met behind the scenes at a recent concert in Stockholm, Sweden, where the 26-year-old rapper had been performing at the Annexet stadium.

%MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b13% %MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b14%

The couple reportedly accidentally crossed paths and spent two days together at a city hotel.

%MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b15% %MINIFYHTML076a75639fdbdd5637da5a8a0f32f08b16%

Sources told the publication that Stormzy is determined to keep the couple's burgeoning romance a secret as he is eager to forge a "long-term relationship" with the Holmgren.

They added: "Stormzy is speechless. As soon as he met Yasmine in the backstage, he knew he wanted to spend quality time with her."

"He has been desperate to keep it a secret in hopes that they can forge a lasting relationship. Yasmine immediately caught his eye, within minutes they were (inseparable)."

According to inside information, the "Vossi Bop" star had to fly to Germany the night after her performance, but reportedly traveled back to Stockholm to meet the beauty, where they spent two days "hidden" in a suite at the Stockholm hotel. Hotel Six.

Stormzy's decision to keep their romance quiet comes after her public separation from her former British presenter. Maya Jama, last August (19), after four years together.