Starbucks adopts the "To Go,quot; model in the USA. USA And Canada will close some locations – Up News Info Los Angeles

– If you still need your Starbucks solution as the world adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic, prepare to take it.

The coffee chain announced Sunday that it is adjusting its operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"At Starbucks, we believe it is our role and responsibility during this time to prioritize two things: the health and well-being of our customers and partners, while also playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders while they work to contain the virus, "CEO Kevin Johnson said in a letter to customers." Through that lens, we will continue to make decisions with vigilance and courage informed by the latest science-based information and guided by Our Mission and Values. "

Over the next two weeks, customers in the US USA And Canada can only receive your orders.

There will be no more seating in the cafeteria or on the patio.

Starbucks also said locations in "high social gathering,quot; locations such as inside shopping malls or on college campuses will be temporarily closed.

Locations in communities with high case groups will have reduced hours or will also be temporarily closed.

The company said it took similar steps in China and has seen more than 90 percent of stores reopen since making those changes.