Star of & # 39; 7th Heaven & # 39; Lorenzo Brino dies in car accident

"Seventh sky"actor Lorenzo Brino has died in a car accident.

According to TMZ, Brino was killed after losing control of his Toyota Camry and hitting a pole in San Bernardino County, California, in the early hours of March 9.

The former star boy was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Brino and his siblings, Myrinda, Nikolas and Zachary, born as part of a quadruplet, appeared in the 1990s family drama series "7th Heaven" as newborns, sharing parts of twins Sam and David Camden, younger siblings of Jessica BielThe character of Maria.

They made their television debut in the third season, and Lorenzo and Nikolas eventually became the lead actors for the respective roles of Sam and David until season 11, which ended in 2007.

"7th Heaven" was Lorenzo's only acting credit.

To pay tribute, her aunt, Janet Brino, posted online: "For my dear sweet nephew, his loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and took you."

"Please take care of your mom and dad. Your sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas (sic) … You have a great job there."