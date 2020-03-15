Spain, under lockdown, weighs freedoms against coronavirus

MADRID – The scene is becoming too familiar, and now it has taken over Spain: the streets are empty, the shops are closed, families are locked up in their homes and the number of people infected with the coronavirus and those who have died are growing.

Spain, like Italy and France to varying degrees, is now blocked, struggling to contain a virus that already appears to be out of control, with around 8,000 people infected and nearly 300 dead. In the center of Madrid, the police patrolled the streets, with few cars passing through its main artery, the Castellana. In Barcelona, ​​the Gothic Quarter was empty, and private security prevented anyone from entering the cathedral.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was imposing drastic measures to combat the coronavirus, forcing people to stay indoors, with exemptions only for so-called exceptional circumstances.

"The situation is not a joke," said Sergio González, 26, while walking his dog in Barcelona, ​​with a mask covering his face.