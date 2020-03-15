Spain, under lockdown, weighs freedoms against coronavirus

MADRID – The scene is becoming too familiar, and now it has taken over Spain: the streets are empty, the shops are closed, families are locked up in their homes and the number of people infected with the coronavirus and those who have died are growing.
Spain, like Italy and France to varying degrees, is now blocked, struggling to contain a virus that already appears to be out of control, with around 8,000 people infected and nearly 300 dead. In the center of Madrid, the police patrolled the streets, with few cars passing through its main artery, the Castellana. In Barcelona, the Gothic Quarter was empty, and private security prevented anyone from entering the cathedral.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said he was imposing drastic measures to combat the coronavirus, forcing people to stay indoors, with exemptions only for so-called exceptional circumstances.
"The situation is not a joke," said Sergio González, 26, while walking his dog in Barcelona, with a mask covering his face.
The 47 million citizens of Spain also had another concern, one that has been echoed throughout the West: how to balance democratic values and practices when trying to change people's behavior to safeguard their health.
That debate, which has emerged in countries from Israel to France, has a special resonance for Spaniards, after a transition to democracy only in the late 1970s. It has also exasperated tensions between the central government, which is imposing measures strict social control, and some regional governments that have long bristled at Madrid's interference in their affairs.
For the Spanish, the coronavirus has also highlighted its fractured political scene. A left-wing minority government came to power promising to reduce the authority of the police to control public gatherings, which increased under a 2015 law introduced by a previous conservative administration, only to intensify police powers.
"The majority of the Spanish population wants to overcome this virus as soon as possible, so I am convinced that the majority will comply,quot; with the rules for staying home, Prime Minister Sánchez said when he declared a state of emergency on Saturday.
For the moment, at least, it seemed that the Spanish had accepted the limits of civil liberties to defeat the coronavirus.
While bakeries and small supermarkets remained open, as providers of essential food supplies, some merchants said they initially did not know what to do.
"Is ham a primary need?" asked Pol Aranda, a Spanish ham vendor at a gourmet store near Barcelona City Hall, who the police ordered to close on Sunday.
While pulling down the curtain at the store at noon, Mr. Aranda tried to finish on a light note.
"All the regional officials and public employees who work nearby came to store a lot of food yesterday, so it seems that for some it is definitely essential," he said.
Since his return to democracy after General Francisco Franco's death in 1975, the Spanish government had a state of emergency only once, in 2010, when air traffic controllers went on a savage strike. Military The intervention quickly reopened the country's airports.
This time, the main opposition party agreed on the need to take such measures, criticizing Mr. Sánchez for having acted too late but saying that he would probably approve an extension after the order expires in 15 days.
Still, there was concern about law enforcement as regional tensions surfaced.
Politicians in the Catalan and Basque regions, where there have been strong independence movements, have insisted that the state of emergency should not be used to take over their specific regional powers, which include managing their own police forces and running hospitals.
On Sunday, the local media already reported some contradictions of public order. While police officers in Madrid released some cyclists with a warning for taking an illegal ride for pleasure, Catalan officers cyclists fined instead.
Many locals were struggling to understand Spain's new order, with many unanswered questions and a lack of clarity about who would be punished for breaking the rules.
An Uber driver in Madrid said he was afraid of bringing customers and wondered if the drivers would also be responsible if the police decided that a passenger should not have left.
Jorge Muñoz, a bank employee in Madrid, said he was not sure how much the blockade would affect his joint custody agreement for his son.
"Normally I would take him to school on Monday, but the school is, of course, closed," he said. "I'm not sure if I'm going to be arrested by the police for taking him to his mother's house."
One of the immediate challenges for police officers on Sunday was persuading tourists to comply with the new rules. Some seemed to view the measures as another major blow to the principles of the European Union, based on the idea of eliminating borders on the continent.
"We are so used to free movement in Europe that the only way the authorities can make us follow an order seems to be to take the police out into the street," said Leonie Missfeldt, a 24-year-old German student who was taking a last ride down the beach in Barcelona before heading home on Monday.
Marika Shinozuka and Kazuki Hayashi, both from Japan, said they wanted to do more sightseeing before leaving Barcelona on Monday, ahead of schedule.
"We wear our masks and are careful," said Mrs. Shinozuka as she posed in front of a mural depicting Uncle Sam and the message "I want you to stay home!" "We are all in the same boat now."
Raphael Minder reported from Madrid, and Elian Peltier from Barcelona.