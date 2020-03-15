Spain imposes a national blockade to combat the coronavirus

"We are facing very difficult weeks of effort and sacrifice," he warned. "Some important rights must be limited if we want to beat the virus."

The final victory over the coronavirus, he added, will come only "when we have a vaccine."

Sánchez said the government would take steps to monitor and maintain the national supply of food, energy and other basic services during the 15-day shutdown, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

On Saturday, health authorities reported an increase of 2,000 new infections, the largest daily increase in Spain since the start of the outbreak. The numbers suggest that the country is following a curve similar to that observed in Italy, which has also imposed restrictive measures on public movement.

The death toll in Spain rose to more than 190 on Saturday. Overall, 6,200 people are infected.

The most restrictive measures came after raising alarm about the increase in cases.