Spain imposes a national blockade to combat the coronavirus

MADRID – Faced with a sharp increase in coronavirus cases, Spain became the second country in Europe on Saturday to impose radical restrictions on the public, telling everyone to stay indoors, with limited exceptions.
The government said that people could leave their homes to buy food, go to work if they cannot work remotely, seek medical care, or help older people and others in need.
The government also ordered the closure of all non-essential schools, restaurants, bars and shops, expanding the measures that several regional authorities, including Madrid and Catalonia, had taken in recent days. Long-distance trains and buses across the country will have less frequent service.
"Spain is demonstrating in these critical hours that it has the ability to overcome adversity," said Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, announcing the new measures, which he described as drastic.
"We are facing very difficult weeks of effort and sacrifice," he warned. "Some important rights must be limited if we want to beat the virus."
The final victory over the coronavirus, he added, will come only "when we have a vaccine."
Sánchez said the government would take steps to monitor and maintain the national supply of food, energy and other basic services during the 15-day shutdown, which is scheduled to begin Monday.
On Saturday, health authorities reported an increase of 2,000 new infections, the largest daily increase in Spain since the start of the outbreak. The numbers suggest that the country is following a curve similar to that observed in Italy, which has also imposed restrictive measures on public movement.
The death toll in Spain rose to more than 190 on Saturday. Overall, 6,200 people are infected.
The most restrictive measures came after raising alarm about the increase in cases.
On Friday, the prime minister warned that the number of coronavirus cases in Spain could reach 10,000 next week, given the intensity of the infections.
On the same day, regional officials in Catalonia declared a lockout, telling all residents to stay home, and authorities in the capital Madrid ordered everyone restaurants and bars to close on Saturdays. Stores in Madrid were also closed.
"We are the new Italy," said Francisco Gutiérrez, a 33-year-old street cleaner from the city of Madrid, in an interview before the announcement of the new restrictions nationwide.
"We don't know how long it will last," he said, "and we still don't know how much Spain will suffer from this."
Although the Spanish government has stepped up its efforts to combat the coronavirus, its frenzied policy and territorial tensions threatened to complicate its response.
Shortly after Mr. Sánchez announced the new measures, Pablo Casado, the leader of the main opposition People's Party, made his own televised speech, claiming that the government "has shown once again that it is not up to the challenge. "
Mr. Casado criticized Mr. Sánchez for acting late during the crisis, including on Saturday when the prime minister's announcement was delayed several hours.
On Saturday, the Madrid region, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in Spain, represents more than half of the crisis. reported cases, I was already feeling the effects of restricted movement.
Madrid is normally one of the busiest cities in Europe, with people filling up its parks and public squares, or gathering for drinks and tapas in its thousands of bars and cafes.
However, on Saturday, Madrid looked like a ghost town, as its 3.5 million residents, who normally spend much of their social life on the streets, began to follow the authorities' advice to stay home.
The train stations and main avenues were almost deserted, while some police cars patrolled the city center. Only stores that provide basic services – like supermarkets and service stations – they were allowed to remain open. People who ventured outside often went to supermarkets to buy essential supplies.
Museums and other public places closed earlier this week. The gates of Madrid's central park, the Retiro, were closed by the police on Saturday afternoon.
In the arcaded Plaza Mayor, one of the main public spaces in the heart of the city, some tourists took one last walk while waiting to catch a flight later in the day.
"Life here is slowing down for hours," said Stéphanie David, a visitor from Belgium.
The Spanish government only declared a state of emergency once, in 2010, when air traffic controllers ordered the military to suspend a savage strike that had paralyzed the country's airports.
Quim Torra, the leader of the region, announced on Friday the closure of the 7.5 million residents of Catalonia, in the northeast of Spain, who asked the central government of Madrid to help suspend travel to and from the region by closing airports and train stations.
Mr. Torra said that it was necessary to "restrict the inputs and outputs,quot; of Catalonia, but such demand could also fuel the debate on the territorial distribution of power in Spain.
On Saturday, the northern Basque region declared its own state of emergency, while the Basque regional leader, Íñigo Urkullu, He warned against Madrid taking full control over policies such as medical care that are now under regional management.
Elsewhere in Spain, the southern city of Seville canceled its Easter celebrations, an event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.
In the southeastern region of Murcia, regional authorities locked up almost 400,000 residents of its coastal towns, while warning visitors to Madrid and elsewhere to stop heading to the coast and risk spreading the virus.
Terminal 1 at Madrid airport was also almost empty on Saturday morning.
Among the few tourists, some said they had rushed to rebook to leave Madrid earlier than scheduled, fearing that a Spanish state of emergency might shut Madrid airport down entirely, or that their airline would cancel their flight.
Victor Van Leijsen, a student from the Dutch city of Breda, was preparing to leave Madrid for Brussels, along with his twin brother. The brothers flew to Madrid on Thursday and had planned to spend a long weekend in the Spanish capital.
"We re-booked early this morning because we were afraid that we might not be able to return," said Van Leijsen. "We really needed a free weekend, but unfortunately it got a little shorter than we planned."
Earlier on Saturday, when Madrid residents bought groceries and rushed back home, authorities urged people to remain calm and keep a distance of one meter on supermarket lines.
However, many said they knew the worst was yet to come.
Amuda Goueli, an Egyptian businessman living in Madrid, said that the Spanish, like other Europeans, were not psychologically prepared for the coronavirus because they had not faced such a crisis in a generation.
"There has been no war, no widespread illness and a relative state of well-being despite the economic crisis," said Goueli, wearing a mask. "So the Europeans just weren't ready. We don't know how to react. "