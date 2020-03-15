Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wear face masks while pregnant beauty remains safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are not playing when it comes to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old pregnant shared a photo of herself with her husband Joe, in her Instagram story, where she has 15.5 million followers. The photo showed the happy couple buckled into their vehicle for a Sunday excursion. They were both wearing caps and light jackets, but covered their mouths and nose with face masks. Not only did they take this step to prevent transmission of the deadly Covid-19 virus, but they also wore matching gloves. While the CDC does not recommend healthy people to wear masks, many people believe that the smartest and safest thing to do right now is to wear gloves, face masks, and even glasses. When supermodel Naomi Campbell had to fly, she was seen wearing a full hazardous materials suit, gloves, a mask, and a pair of glasses, leaving nothing to chance.

Sophie Turner shared the photo and wrote the caption: No f # (email protected) Keep everyone safe.

Sophie Turner is believed to be pregnant with the couple's first child. Although she has not made an official announcement, sources have reported that she and Joe are delighted to have a baby. It appears that they are at no risk not only with their own health but also with the health of their unborn child.

You can see the photo that Sophie Turner shared on her Instagram account below.

Like many celebrities, Sophie and Turner travel frequently and recently returned from a trip to Mexico. At this point, it is unclear how many people actually have or even had Coronavirus and then recovered on their own. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were positively diagnosed with Coronavirus while Tom filmed in an untitled Elvis Presley biopic in Australia. They are currently being isolated (they are together) and hospitalized.

Heidi Klum shared an update that she is sick with fever and chills, but was unable to get a coronavirus test.

What do you think of the last photo of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas? Do you think they are exaggerating or do you think it is time for more people who do not show signs of coronavirus to wear protective gloves and face masks?



