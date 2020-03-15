Sonoma, Marin "Community outreach,quot;; Ski resorts closed, new cases on college campuses – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

Sonoma County Reports First Case of Community Transmission

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma County health officials reported that the county's first confirmed case of coronavirus was contracted through "community spread,quot; without a known source of transmission. Authorities also announced that a second person, associated with that confirmed patient on Saturday, has been examined, with results pending. This person was quarantined on Saturday night and has shown no symptoms. read more

Marin County Reports Its First Cases Of Community Transmission

SAN RAFAEL – Marin County health officials announced two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, both believed to be the result of community transmission. The announcement increases the number of confirmed cases to five within the county. "The first cases of COVID-19 community transmission in Marin means that we are in a new stage of work to mitigate the spread," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "We have been anticipating this. This is why we have made great strides this week, including limiting large meetings and closing classrooms."

5 more coronavirus cases on Saturday bring San Francisco's total to 28

SAN FRANCISCO – Five more confirmed cases of the new coronavirus were reported Saturday in San Francisco, bringing the city's total to 28, health officials said. In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the city banned public and private gatherings of more than 100 people on Friday until April 30. read more

Tahoe’s Heavenly, Kirkwood, Northstar; Squaw Valley, Alpine Meadows Ski Resorts Nearby

TRUCKEE – Vail Resorts announced Saturday that it would shut down operations at its ski areas across the country, including Heavenly Valley, Kirkwood and Northstar in the Lake Tahoe area for at least a week due to the growing coronavirus outbreak. Hours later, Alterra Mountain Company destinations announced that it would also close operations at its Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain stations in California. Those resorts will be closed indefinitely. read more

Trump says Google will quickly launch the national Coronavirus website; Silicon Valley giant says it's not that fast

SANTA CLARA – Hours after President Donald Trump announced that Google would "very quickly,quot; launch a national website to distribute the latest information on coronavirus testing, the Silicon Valley giant thanked him for his support, but clarified that the deployment it would be slower than promised and focused first on the bay area. read more

Cal Grad student diagnosed with coronavirus

BERKELEY – A graduate student at the University of California-Berkeley was confirmed Saturday to have contracted COVID-19 (coronavirus), which had self-isolated at his off-campus home, UC officials said Saturday night. The unidentified graduate student, who does not live in Berkeley, was in good condition, UC officials said, and has no serious symptoms until Saturday. read more

Stanford tests positive for COVID-19; Students Ordered Off Campus On Wednesday

STANFORD – Stanford University officials announced the first confirmation Friday that a college student tested positive for COVID-19 and set a deadline Wednesday afternoon for nearly all students to leave campus. The infected student is isolating himself and the campus is working to trace the student's close contacts and inform them, according to a statement from the office of university president Marc Tessier-Lavigne. read more

Students say prestigious Fulbright program abandoned them in Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – The prestigious Fulbright Scholar program was accused of leaving its students in the United States struggling to financially pay for their return home, after suspending the program in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak. "They told us if we didn't get out on time. Our scholarships would be canceled and we would lose alumni status in the Fulbright Program," said Fulbrighter and Stanford doctoral student Joe Amato. Now in self-isolation after returning home from Italy, Amato He said the Fulbright commission notified them that the program was suspended after Italy closed.

Legislator asks Trump administration to fix alleged health and safety risks at Travis AFB

SOLANO COUNTY – A Northern California lawmaker is asking the Trump administration to fix what he describes as significant health and safety risks at Travis Air Force Base. Some 800 Grand Princess cruise passengers now quarantined at Travis have dubbed the "Camp Corona,quot; experience.

Caltrain, Samtrans reduce service as passenger numbers decrease during Coronavirus shutdown

SAN MATEO – Public transport agencies on the Peninsula announced service adjustments for next week on Friday in response to the decrease in passengers due to efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Caltrain said that as of Tuesday, its Baby Bullet service will not be offered during morning and afternoon rush hours. Caltrain's local and limited service will continue to operate as scheduled, as will the off-peak service, including midday and weekend operation. read more

Steph, Ayesha Curry help feed thousands of Oakland students during Coronavirus school closings

OAKLAND – Steph and Ayesya Curry have stepped forward to help the thousands of Oakland children affected by school closings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. They have partnered with the Alameda County Food Bank to provide a million meals to students who need them and are asking others to join their cause. "We want to make sure we meet with everyone and that these children don't wonder where their next meal will come from," says Ayesya. read more

Bay Area Police Departments Take Safe Distance Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19

SAN LEANDRO – As more and more people increase their "social distancing,quot; to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), police departments are making adjustments to protect themselves and the public. On Saturday, Pleasant Hill and San Leandro Police Chiefs became the last departments to make changes to certain procedures to minimize physical contact with the public. Pleasant Hill chief Bryan Hill said in a press release that police dispatchers could ask callers a series of questions to assess exposure risks for officers who answer a call. read more

No answers yet for the crew stranded on the great princess coronavirus

OAKLAND – Questions arose Saturday about the status of the more than 1,000 crew members stranded on the coronavirus-affected Grand Princess. All that is known for certain is that the cruise is supposed to leave the port of Oakland late Sunday. His crew is still on board. "You are building a Petri dish by quarantining the crew on the ship," says Jack Heyman, retired from the International Federation of Transport Workers. "This is more than a problem, it is a crisis." read more

Alaska Airlines agent in OFS tests positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO – An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19. The airline released a statement confirming that the employee left the sick job on Tuesday, March 10 and is recovering and feeling well. "We plan to work with local public health authorities and our partners at SFO to identify individuals who may have had immediate and prolonged contact with this employee," Alaska Airline officials wrote in the statement. read more

Coronavirus has casinos, movie theaters, and amusement parks in California that urge the "six-foot rule,quot;

SAN FRANCISCO – Californians who want to escape the new reality of the coronavirus in the cinema, casino, or amusement park encounter the six-foot rule. State health officials released a new guideline on Saturday urging theaters to keep fewer than 250 people in attendance and ask strangers to sit six feet away. The Department of Public Health said ushers must monitor theaters to make sure people maintain an adequate social distance, while ensuring that family members can sit and queue together. read more

Contra Costa coronavirus update: meetings of 100 or more banned

MARTINEZ – New restrictions on mass gatherings have been enacted in Contra Costa County, health officials announced Saturday afternoon. Contra Costa Health Services announced a mandatory order prohibiting massive public and private gatherings of 100 or more people. Dr. Ori Tzvieli, an interim health officer for Contra Costa, said at a press conference on Saturday afternoon that the order will take effect from midnight on Sunday and will be in effect at least until the end of March. read more

Collateral damage from coronavirus: Will Silicon Valley streamers replace theaters?

LOS ANGELES – Coronavirus precautions were already appearing in Hollywood: "No handshakes or selfies,quot; signs were placed outside the room where Vin Diesel was promoting his new movie. Television shows began recording without live audiences. South by Southwest, the sprawling music and film festival, was completely canceled. That was before Wednesday night, when Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson told the world that they had tested positive for coronavirus. By Thursday morning, everything had changed. The entertainment industry withdrew entirely. The productions were stopped. Movie releases from "F9,quot; to "Mulan,quot; were delayed. read more

Coronavirus update: Apple closes retail stores worldwide for two weeks

SANTA CLARA – Silicon Valley giant Apple, which has already suffered the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on its business, announced on Saturday that it will close its retail stores worldwide for the next two weeks. Company officials said the order would not affect stores in China, which recently reopened as the coronavirus outbreak has slowed since the disease spread across the country months ago. read more