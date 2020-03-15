Sonoma County Reports First Community Transmission Case – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma County health officials reported the first confirmed case of county coronavirus contracted by "community spread,quot; without a known source of transmission.

Authorities also announced that a second person, associated with that confirmed patient on Saturday, has been examined, with results pending. This person was quarantined on Saturday night and has shown no symptoms.

%MINIFYHTML3645b5f837626b5f6e7a778717e7bc7711% %MINIFYHTML3645b5f837626b5f6e7a778717e7bc7712%

County health officials were working to contact all suspects of having been in contact with the confirmed patient. No other information was immediately available Saturday night.

However, Sonoma County officials were scheduled to hold a press conference at noon Sunday to answer questions about this first case of community-spread coronavirus and the response of county health officials to the threat of the coronavirus.

In other Sonoma County coronavirus news:

Officials at the Santa Rosa City School announced they would suspend classes in person and cancel extracurricular activities and childcare for the next three weeks.

The shutdown begins Monday and runs through April 5, according to a statement from the district, which has 16,000 students in 24 schools.

The decision to close schools, in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, was made in collaboration with the Sonoma County Department of Health Services and the Sonoma County Office of Education.

On Saturday night, both county offices released a joint statement recommending that all county school districts suspend classes until March 27. With most districts on spring break this week, March 16-20, suspensions would officially begin on March 23.

“Schools are vital community centers and service providers. This recommendation to postpone classes in person was not made lightly, "Dr. Steve Herrington, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools, said in a statement." We know that suspending classes creates a significant disruption to the lives of students. , staff, and families. School districts have been diligently preparing to offer continuity of education, meals, and other vital services, even if students are not physically in school. "

Board of Education officials said the leaders of each district will work with the Department of Health Services and meet with the County Public Department.

Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase Monday to discuss specific plans for your areas.