Soni Razdan shares a sincere birthday wish for her daughter Alia Bhatt

There is no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most talented actresses in show business right now. The four-time Filmfare Award-winning actress is celebrating her 27th birthday today. Alia Bhatt is celebrating her birthday with her friends, while her fans and close friends send her some warm messages and wishes for her on social media.

One of the most moving messages for Alia on her B-day is that of her mother, Soni Razdan. Soni Razdan took to Instagram to share a special note with a really special and invisible image of the actress as a little baby. The image sees a chubby-Alia Bhatt in a crib with her mother at her side, and the note says: Feliz Happy birthday, my little one! For me this is how you will always feel. A sweet baby that I need to take care of and make sure your life goes according to plan. Of course, I'm not obligated to take good care of you these days, and that's how it should be. But once mother as they say … all I want for you is to stay safe and healthy, especially in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is related to good health! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy, safe and productive year at the same time. I wish you happiness, honey, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, relax and do nothing from time to time. So cheers to that! Much love always and always … Mom. "

%MINIFYHTML7af6e9f63fb17a702a4166f84c5de92911% %MINIFYHTML7af6e9f63fb17a702a4166f84c5de92912%

As her mother advises, Alia Bhatt really needs some time to breathe. The actress each year has great consecutive releases. Coming soon is Brahmastra by Karan Johar, Gangubai Kathiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sadak 2 by Mahesh Bhatt, RRR by SS Rajamouli, the historical drama by Karan Takht and several other projects that he has yet to sign on the dotted line. Everyone wants a piece of this girl and why not? Wishing Gully Girl the best birthday ever.