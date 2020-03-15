Some Amazon Prime deliveries are delayed and running out of staples due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML03c833b3ca6d82fac91ad773696644fa11% %MINIFYHTML03c833b3ca6d82fac91ad773696644fa12%

Amazon says its Prime delivery service is experiencing delays and that some household staples are running out of stock due to the coronavirus outbreak, CNBC reports.

The company said in a blog post that the problems are due to a "dramatic increase in the rate of online purchases," leading to "delivery promises [that] are longer than usual." Amazon added that it was "working 24 hours with our sales partners to ensure the availability of all of our products and provide additional capacity to deliver all of their orders."

It is unclear how much of the slowdown is due to employees choosing not to go to work; how CNBC It notes that Amazon made temporary changes to the attendance policy for its warehouse workers, offering them unlimited free time for the rest of March.

Amazon has tried to curb coronavirus-related abuse on its platform, removing millions of products to make false coronavirus claims, as well as eliminating hundreds of thousands of price increase and vendor ban listings that increased the prices of high-end items. Demand as face masks and hand sanitizer. The company has offered two weeks of pay to employees quarantined or diagnosed with coronavirus, including its part-time warehouse workers.

It also established a relief fund to help its contractors and workers affected by the coronavirus. Amazon's independent delivery service partners, Flex delivery drivers, and other seasonal employees may apply for grants "approximately equal to up to two weeks' pay,quot; if they are diagnosed with the coronavirus or quarantined. Amazon made an initial contribution of $ 25 million to the Amazon Relief Fund.