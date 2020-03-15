Singer Blu Cantrell seems totally unrecognizable as she gains a lot of weight

%MINIFYHTMLe6993e997ce95a3feed85685492cae5811% %MINIFYHTMLe6993e997ce95a3feed85685492cae5812%

Years after leaving the limelight, the hit maker & # 39; Hit & # 39; Em Up Style & # 39; takes the stage at The O2 in Manchester, London, England to perform several of his hits including & # 39; Say You Love Me & # 39 ;.

Up News Info – It's been a while since Blu Cantrell was in the spotlight. The singer recently took the stage at The O2 in London, England for a performance, and immediately caught attention due to how different she looked compared to her appearance years earlier.

Making several hits including her collaboration with Sean Paul "Say You Love Me", Blu looked bigger than before while covering her body in a floral print dress and black cardigan. Now she had long curly blonde hair and little makeup.

The images of her performance that night soon hit the Internet, and people were having a hard time recognizing her. "Can't it be the same woman who used to hit Em Upstyle ?!" one said. "When did he get so … ummm meaty? I wonder if his weight gain affected his voice," another wondered.

Someone wasn't sure if she was pregnant or just gained weight, "Are you pregnant or have you gained weight? I'm glad to see that it's still working. I wish you well." Meanwhile, another person said, "Wow, is that what happens when a man wants to go crazy and go up and hit them?"

There was also one person who said, "Clearly, he still has a long way to go with his mental recovery," probably referring to all the ups and downs that Blu had in his career before leaving the limelight.

In 2014, Blu was taken into police custody for a psychological evaluation after she went insane and hysterically claimed that someone had poisoned her with gas.