Sid Hartman turns 100: historic birthday for Minn Newsman – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Like many Sunday mornings, Sid Hartman's column was printed in the sports section of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He then joined the sports talk show on Up News Info's AM radio.

This time, he did it at 100.

During the coronavirus pause at the games Hartman has dedicated to narrating over an eight-decade career, Minnesota sports teams and figures found a reason amid the grim pandemic to celebrate Hartman's centennial.

The Vikings produced a seven-minute video tribute, which included greetings from former head coaches Bud Grant, Jerry Burns, Brad Childress and Leslie Frazier, former quarterbacks Brett Favre, Archie Manning and Fran Tarkenton, and broadcasters Al Michaels and Jim. Nantz.

Hartman's weekly appearance on "The Sports Huddle,quot; with co-hosts Dave Mona and Mike Max included callers such as former Minnesota Governor Arne Carlson and former college football coach Lou Holtz, some of the many famous names Hartman mentioned in print as a "close personal friend." From George Steinbrenner to Bob Knight to Pete Carroll, Hartman's rolodex has long been a who's who of the sports world.

"One of the reasons I started working for the newspaper at such a young age was because it helped my family have extra money at the time," Hartman wrote in his column published in the Sunday editions of the newspaper that began Sell ​​on the street corners of downtown Minneapolis. at 9 years.

These days, personal nurses are by his side as he makes more limited appearances at games and events. You need a walker or a wheelchair to get around. Hearing is difficult, and his speech stops and creeps. An iPhone has replaced its old, large tape recorder.

Nonetheless, Hartman conducts interviews and writes commentaries for three columns per week, four during the football season, in addition to radio time. Star Tribune copy editor Jeff Day tirelessly handles transcription and dictation, but make no mistake: the perspective is clearly Hartman's. He remains acutely aware of the Vikings 'salary cap challenge and Timberwolves attendance, as well as the upward trajectory of the Gophers football program and the Twins' power potential.

As deferrals and cancellations piled up this week, Hartman reflected on Friday's print editions in his first column published in the newspaper on September 11, 1945, just over a week after the end of World War II. .

"And while there may not be a comparison in terms of the war and this health scare, the fact is that during the war years sports proved to be a key factor in keeping people together and bringing the country back," Hartman wrote, then added: "When the games are played again, it will bring a lot of comfort to teams and fans."

At a time when the lines between the sports press and local establishments were blurred, Hartman helped negotiate a $ 15,000 purchase in 1947 of the franchise that became the Minneapolis Lakers and eventually joined the NBA. Hartman became the de facto general manager. The Lakers moved to Los Angeles in 1960 after a dynastic series of five championships, primarily with a sports writer who makes personnel decisions and manages contract negotiations.

"In those days, sports editors allowed every staff member to do public relations for some kind of sport, be it professional wrestling, basketball, boxing or something like that," Hartman wrote. “You could never do that now in the Star Tribune or in any other newspaper. No one would even think about it. But in those days it was allowed and even encouraged. Back then, sports journalists weren't making much money, so they were allowed to have a secondary public relations job for years. There was undoubtedly a conflict of interest in all these movements. But the newspaper encouraged him because they were eager to make this a major league city and felt it could be of help because of my contacts. "

Thus continued this most unusual career of the son of Russian and Latvian immigrants, who dropped out of Minneapolis North High School in 1936 to work in the circulation department of the Minneapolis Tribune and has remained in the news business ever since.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame media wing in 2003, receiving the Curt Gowdy Award. In 2010, a statue of him was discovered outside the Target Center, where the Timberwolves play. The Star Tribune had 21,149 of his subtitles.

"I have followed the advice that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life," Hartman wrote in his column on Sunday. "Even at 100 I can say that I still love what I do."

