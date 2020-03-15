Seventh Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

Seventh sky alum Lorenzo Brino He died last week in a car accident in Southern California, police said Sunday. He was 21 years old.

Lorenzo lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and collided with a utility pole while driving in the city of Yucaipa, where he lived, just after 3 a.m. last Monday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupant was in the car, according to TMZ, which first brought the report. The accident is still under investigation, police said.

Lorenzo is survived by his parents, Tony Brino Y Shawna Brino, brother Antonio Brino and his quadruple brothers, brothers Zachary Brino Y Nikolas Brino and sister Myrinda "Mimi,quot; Brino. The quartet played twin babies Sam and David Camden on the WB series in the 1990s and '00s.

His sister shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier this week, including several family photos.

"For my amazing and crazy brother. You may be gone, but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten'," he wrote. "To say you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and did so much with the short life you had."