Seventh Heaven Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at 21

Seventh sky alum Lorenzo Brino He died last week in a car accident in Southern California, police said Sunday. He was 21 years old.
Lorenzo lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and collided with a utility pole while driving in the city of Yucaipa, where he lived, just after 3 a.m. last Monday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupant was in the car, according to TMZ, which first brought the report. The accident is still under investigation, police said.
Lorenzo is survived by his parents, Tony Brino Y Shawna Brino, brother Antonio Brino and his quadruple brothers, brothers Zachary Brino Y Nikolas Brino and sister Myrinda "Mimi,quot; Brino. The quartet played twin babies Sam and David Camden on the WB series in the 1990s and '00s.
His sister shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram page earlier this week, including several family photos.
"For my amazing and crazy brother. You may be gone, but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten'," he wrote. "To say you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and did so much with the short life you had."
"I had the privilege of growing up with you for 21 absolutely wild years," he continued. "Believe me when I say that sometimes you drove me crazy, but that you were also part of some of my most precious memories."
She added: "I am so happy to know that I was loved by you and that I always have a guardian angel by my side. Rest in peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I will love you forever. ❤️"
Lorenzo's aunt Janet Brino, he said in a statement to TMZ: "For my dear and sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another angel and he took you. Please take care of your mom and dad. Your sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You have a great job there. "
Lorenzo's friend, Stephen Dulay, also paid tribute to him in a YouTube video, writing: "From September 21 to March 9, 2020 we were lucky to have the beautiful soul of Lorenzo Brino in our lives. The number of people who touched with his character and charm He was incredible. He was a loyal friend and an incredible brother. He would always support me no matter what. Rest in peace, brother. "
Seventh sky aired for 11 seasons until 2007 and also starred in Jessica Biel, Stephen Collins, Beverly Mitchell, Barry Watson, Catherine Hicks, Mackenzie RosmanY David Gallagher.
