Selection Sunday: What we lack most about the tradition of NCAA tournaments

Those two words typically encapsulate the joy that comes from the possibilities that arise once the NCAA men's basketball tournament is revealed. That sports party was canceled this year, like so many other sporting events, due to the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

The absence of Selection Sunday leaves a tremendous void in the world of sports, and here are all the things we will miss today without him:

Latest conference title games

It is the last day of the conference championship games, and today would have been the end of the AAC, Atlantic-10, Big Ten, SEC and Sun Belt tournaments.

Would Dayton have won the A-10 tournament? Who would have won the SEC tournament? The Big Ten tournament is always special at our house, and this year it would have been as open as ever. Which of those double-digit tournament teams would have taken the conference tournament?

But most of all, we want the Big Ten tournament to end. The 32 automatic offers are ready. Then we can make it to the annual CBS Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET.

Just show us the support!

I don't know how long Greg Gumbel has been doing the Selection Show, but once he welcomes you to March Madness, you know it's underway.

Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis do a fantastic job in the studio, and the Selection Show learned the hard way not to reveal the support alphabetically or stretch the support to more than two hours of format.

The presentation does not need adjustment. Take a live look at bubble teams and rookies. Let us know who the No. 1 seeds are. It all comes down to one thing more than anything else.

How many of you have yelled in your living room, "Just show us the teams (expletives)?"

Oh wait, that's me every five minutes. Sorry, Greg.

Experts fighting for inconvenience

No matter what coverage you follow, it's always interesting to see analysts go over the top to call the first big surprise.

I have Belmont!

"I have Hofstra!"

We are guilty of the charges. Earlier this week, I looked for the 30 No. 12 seed teams or fewer that reached Sweet 16 to outline the next big sleeping team. By the way, No. 12 seed teams or less have 1-29 in Sweet 16 or more.

It is not that some teams have not come close.

Thinking about it led to memories of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2005, a team led by Ed McCants. We played McCants in high school. He was that good. Then there is that Ohio 2012 team (my alma mater) who ran to Sweet 16 and lost 73-65 to North Carolina in overtime.

The lynxes were so closely to become the first teams to seed No. 12 or less to beat No. 1 seed in Sweet 16.

That player. That team. We are always looking for the next great Cinderella story, and now we have to wait another year.

Bubble, seed, location anger

For all the bracheology examples we have – Ryan Fagan does a great job for Sporting News – we have Joe Lunardi and Jerry Palm and many others.

That's why we have most of the answers before the test begins, but the reaction to a handful of inconsistencies is always off the charts.

Why did this 13-loss team come in? Why was this six-loss team excluded? Why was that team sent to Boise? Why did that team get a game at home?

Watch Michigan and Michigan State fans discuss their planting. Listen to Kentucky coach John Calipari play the role of the villain no matter where the Wildcats are headed. Hell, NIT support is contested every year.

Really matters? By the time CBS had hired committee chairman Kevin White, we already have the support anyway.

Filling that first support

This is what I miss the most. This is what we miss the most.

There is something special about seeing full support for the first time. Since I was in fourth grade (Gumbel was doing the show then?), I fill in a blank stand by hand as the teams reveal themselves. I know it will be online in a few seconds. I do not care

With a few exceptions (one year we were traveling), this is a family tradition. My wife does it. My children do. My sister got married on selection Sunday last year and I accompanied her to the beach. The ceremony did not begin until the support was revealed, and that was because my sister understood.

It is only a part of who we are. It is part of all of us. Every treasured memory. Every brutal heartbreak. Selection Show brings a sense of bonding with my family and friends that creates that hectic fever that makes March, well, mad. You generally can't sleep before one of those events. I always have trouble sleeping after the stand is off. Judging by my choices over the past two years, Virginia in 2018 and Duke in 2019, it's not about me winning the group. You will not miss my picks.

You will miss the moments.

All of that was removed this year due to the coronavirus.

That was the right decision now, but we can say with 100% certainty that we can't wait for the next NCAA tournament.

The next selection Sunday cannot come soon.