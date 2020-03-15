Seahawks 2020 offseason guide: key free agents, team needs, goals, salary cap, and draft picks

%MINIFYHTML673668379303a471a8b53106ac8abfe411% %MINIFYHTML673668379303a471a8b53106ac8abfe412%

The Seahawks were 11-5 and returned to the playoffs as a strong NFC wild card team in 2019. But they have to make some key moves with who is going and who is going to make it to the postseason again this season.

Coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider have been together for a decade and are good at recognizing which positions need massive change and which simply need timely adjustments. Although unorthodox at times, they stick to the script of finding players they know will fit in well with their offensive and defensive schemes.

Sporting News delves deep into the Seahawks' to-do list from before NFL free agency to the NFL Draft 2020:

Seahawks Top Priority: Modernize Pass Defense

The Seahawks were tied for 31st in the NFL in catches (28) last season, and were 27th in pass defense (263.9 yards per game). Nor was it that the team was dominant against the race, finishing 22nd in that category (117.7 ypg).

The bottom line is that they need to dig deeper, with more interruption up front and fewer big plays allowed on the field. They want to be a ball control offense, but Russell Wilson had to pitch more than he would have liked with teams that forced their hands in passing duels.

The Seahawks were good at making plays with the ball, with 16 interceptions. But they gave up too many key snippets and finished 17th in defense of the third attempt (38% success) as a result. They need a better fast pass and secondary harmony to get closer to the days of "The Legion of Boom,quot;.

2020 Seahawks Free Agents

Here's a look at Seattle Seahawks' unrestricted key players for the upcoming season:

QB Geno Smith

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB C.J. Prosise

RB Robert Turbin

WR Jarson Brown

WR Josh Gordon

TE Luke Willson

OT Germain Ifedi

OT George Fant

G Mike Iupati

C Joey Hunt

DE Jadeveon Clowney

FROM Ezekiel Ansah

DE Quinton Jefferson

FROM Branden Jackson

DT Jarran Reed

DT Al Woods

OLB Mychal Kendricks

OLB Dekoda Watson

CB Neiko Thorpe

CB Kalan Reed

CB Akeem King

The Seahawks are good at moving forward with their regular running back options, when they're healthy, and Brown and Gordon won't be back on the grid. There's a good chance they'll bring Iupati back as a left guard, but they're ready to lose both tackles on Ifedi and Fant.

The defensive priority with all the concerns of the line is Clowney, who will get many other suitors to help him reach the rush pass market. The next guy they want to stay with is Reed, which would be an affordable no-brainer if Clowney left.

Seattle Seahawks salary cap

The Seahawks have $ 40.4 million in compounding space, according to OverTheCap.com. To create a little more space, the easiest cut candidate would be tight end Ed Dickson, which comes with a maximum savings of $ 3 million. It is expendable after the team signed another former Panther at Greg Olsen.

Two wildcards for further savings are center Justin Britt ($ 8.5 million) and outside linebacker K.J. Wright ($ 7.5 million). The team would need to be really comfortable with replacements to make those moves.

The biggest team needs

Edge pass-rusher: This easily tops the list with Clowney and Ansah unsigned.

This easily tops the list with Clowney and Ansah unsigned. Offensive tackle: Should Ifedi leave, they need an option on the right side against Duane Brown, who will turn 35 in his 13th season in the NFL.

Should Ifedi leave, they need an option on the right side against Duane Brown, who will turn 35 in his 13th season in the NFL. Corner: They need subpackage help behind Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers.

They need subpackage help behind Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers. Defensive tackle: Beyond staying with Reed, they need to strengthen their rotation.

Beyond staying with Reed, they need to strengthen their rotation. Guard: There could be some interior remodeling, depending on what happens with Iupati and in the center.

There could be some interior remodeling, depending on what happens with Iupati and in the center. External linebacker: Kendricks may not be back and this increases if they surprisingly cut Wright.

Kendricks may not be back and this increases if they surprisingly cut Wright. The wide receiver: They need to improve the diffusion of the field to support Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Main free agent goals

There's a good chance Clowney won't come back, and with the Jaguars franchise Yannick NgakoueThe Seahawks would need to trade for him. Another pair of runners who fit Carroll's defense are the Rams. Dante Fowler Jr., a former Jaguar and the 49ers Arik armstead. For a little complaint, there are the Falcons Vic Beasley Jr.

For the right tackle to replace Ifedi, the Seahawks & # 39; could go to the top and the Titans & # 39; Jack conklin, or older and slightly cheaper with Packers Bryan Bulaga. For a true slot receiver, the Cowboys Randall Cobb It has a certain appeal.

The Seahawks have been investigating T.J. Carrie, formerly of the Browns, for nickel back. Cowboys Anthony Brown is a possibility there, just like the Jets Brian Poole. A former Seahawks defensive end, Michael Bennett, it could be picked up again to replace Ansah.

2020 Seahawks Draft Selection

Round 1, Pick No. 27

Round 2, Pick No. 59

Round 2, Pick No. 64 (from the Kansas City Chiefs)

Round 3, Pick No. 101 (compensatory)

Round 4, Pick No. 133

Round 4, Pick No. 144 (compensatory)

Round 5, Pick No. 162 (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 6, Pick No. 214 (compensatory)

NFL Mock Draft 2020

The Seahawks have eight teams to work with. Carroll and Schneider tend to go upstream early: seeing running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end L.J. Collier in the last two first rounds.

Sporting News has them taking the Penn State limit Yetur Gross-Matos in Round 1 with Iowa A.J. Epenesa possibly be in play in the same position. Two other defensive targets could be Florida cornerback CJ Henderson Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

For the offensive line, they can consider the Houston tackle Josh Jones and guard / central Wisconsin Tyler Biadasz. Also don't sleep at the Arizona state receiver Brandon Aiyuk, maybe even with one of the second round ones. Notre Dame Edge-Rusher Julian Okwara and tackle Auburn Prince Tega Wanogho there are more day 2 names to monitor.

The Seahawks will give us many surprises when playing the best player available (to them). Their results are difficult to argue with, given their ability to find gems in later rounds.